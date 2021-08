In the past, Crystal Kung Minkoff has opened up about her stance on cosmetic procedures. On an Ask Me Anything thread on Instagram, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rookie wrote: "I've never done anything to my face. I barely get facials." However, Crystal shared that she's "all for" Botox, even though she hasn't had it injected herself. And in a more recent thread, the Beverly Hills mom shared more about her feelings on going under the knife or needle.