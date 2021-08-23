Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Endangered whales, sea turtles to receive new protections from entanglement

By Covid-19
tillamookheadlightherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon Fish and Wildlife officials released a draft conservation plan that aims to protect endangered whales and sea turtles from entanglement in Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery. In recent years, whales and sea turtles have increasingly become entangled in fishing gear in Pacific Ocean waters off the U.S. West Coast. Along with other impacts, entanglements in fishing gear threaten the recovery of endangered humpback whales, blue whales, and Pacific leatherback sea turtles that migrate and feed off the Oregon coast.

www.tillamookheadlightherald.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtles#Humpback Whales#Dungeness Crab#Commercial Fishing#Oregon Fish#Pacific#Oceana#Conservation Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
WildlifeSt. Augustine Record

What kind of sea monster was caught near the Kennedy Space Center?

When the rod doubled over, Capt. Parker Miley knew right away it had to be big, whatever it was. After all, like the old saying goes, "big baits produced big fish." Miley had put a big chunk of kingfish out as bait on a fish finder rig in 20 feet of water a few hundred yards off the beach. His anglers, the Therriault family from Green Bay, Wisconsin, had told Miley that since it was the last day of their vacation, they wanted to fish for sharks — after all, in Florida everyone knows Shark Week never ends.
Florida StateHuffingtonPost

Hundreds Of Sharks Swarm Florida Canal To Escape Red Tide

Hundreds of coastal sharks have flocked to a Florida canal in what experts said is an effort to take refuge from a catastrophic algal bloom that has wreaked havoc on ocean life in the region. In recent weeks, canals in Buttonwood Harbor, near Sarasota, have been teeming with sharks, including...
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Rare sea creature spotted in waters off East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strange find in east Oahu waters recently sparked interest among beachgoers and marine biologists. On Sunday, the shiny white and brown creature was found in shallow waters at Alan Davis beach on Oahu’s Ka Iwi Coastline. It was identified as a live adult female argonaut, also...
Wildlifehealththoroughfare.com

Great White Sharks Devour Humpback Whale Carcass – Watch Video

A huge marine creature known as a young humpback whale captured the attention of a team of marine biologists based in Massachusetts. That’s mainly because the whale was found dead and floating on the surface of the ocean. The explorers set out east of Boston on waters of Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
AnimalsPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Giant sea bass are thriving in Mexican waters – scientific research that found them to be critically endangered stopped at the US-Mexico border

I was looking at the seafloor, focused on identifying fish species as I normally did when diving off of the California coast, when suddenly I felt something large above me. When I turned my head I saw a giant fish – more than 6 feet (2 meters) long – calmly interested in the air bubbles coming from my SCUBA regulator. This was 2016 and was my first encounter with a giant sea bass.
Animalsourcommunitynow.com

VIDEO: Humpback Whale Almost Swallows 2 Kayakers

"I still have an adrenaline rush!" one of the kayakers said. Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were whale-watching from their kayak off the coast of Avila Beach in California. They thought they were a safe distance of 30 feet away from where the whales were breaching. A video circulating on the internet shows a terrifying moment for the pair (don't worry—both escaped uninjured):
WildlifePosted by
Best Life

Never Go in the Ocean at This Time, Shark Experts Warn

Shark sightings have been on the rise this summer, which is actually a good thing, as experts say seeing more sharks means there are more fish near the shore. But beachgoers may not share the same affinity for close encounters with the ocean's most feared predators. It's important to keep in mind that when you're swimming in the ocean, you're visiting sharks' domain, but if you follow a few simple rules, you should be able to avoid sharks altogether. In fact, making sure you're not swimming at certain times of day could make all the difference. Read on to find out when you should avoid going in the ocean if you want to avoid sharks.
AnimalsWicked Local

Rescue teams are on standby to aid sea turtles

PROVINCETOWN – Boaters, fishermen and mariners of all types should report entangled sea turtles to authorities and not attempt to aid the turtles themselves, the Marine Animal Entanglement Response (MAER) team at the Center for Coastal Studies is urging. Over the last few weeks the MAER team has recorded five...
Oregon StatePosted by
Only In Oregon

There’s A Shipwreck Ruin From 1880 With Well-Preserved Artifacts At This Beach In Oregon

The Oregon Coast is a place of mysterious intrigue and allure; its waters as bright and beautiful as they are wild and untamable. Nowhere is Mother Nature more powerful than the Pacific Ocean, where epic storms and tempestuous tides have claimed many a fleet over the years. The most infamous, of course, is the Wreck […] The post There’s A Shipwreck Ruin From 1880 With Well-Preserved Artifacts At This Beach In Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oregon Statebeachconnection.net

Officials Working on Decreasing Whale Entanglement Off Oregon Coast

(Oregon Coast) – A new conservation plan from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) is now in draft form as Oregon coast officials look to decrease the frequency of whale and sea turtle entanglement in crab fishing gear. (Above: Humpback whale near Astoria, courtesy Seaside Aquarium) For the past...
Surfside Beach, SCabcnews4.com

27 sea turtle hatchlings released on Litchfield Beach

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — People on the south strand gathered on Friday hoping to see some sea turtles hatch during the second sea turtle inventory this week. The South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts Group (S.C.U.T.E) looked at the nest to see how many sea turtles hatched and how many didn't.
Wisconsin StateWJFW-TV

Native Wisconsin turtle nearly endangered

Local News Published 08/14/2021 4:32PM, Last Updated 08/15/2021 2:22PM. Rhinelander - A rare turtle is now listed on the threatened species list. The wood turtle, native to Wisconsin, is close to being endangered but isn't there yet. However, over recent weeks wildlife rehabilitation organizations, including the Northwoods Wildlife Center, have...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Insane Video Showing Great White Sharks Eating a Dead Whale in Massachusetts

Mindboggling Video of Great White Sharks Feeding off Whale Carcass. Holy Smokes! Some scientists that were out looking to tag some basking sharks were in for a surprise encounter with a group of great white sharks feeding off the carcass of a humpback whale calf. The scene held the scientists in awe. Eight or more great white sharks and hundreds of sea birds were feeding off the carcass of the dead whale calf according to livescience.com.
AnimalsNew York Post

Fired whistleblower says $1.4B Gulf Coast project killed hundreds of dolphins

A former Louisiana government researcher for marine wildlife says she was fired for blowing the whistle on mass dolphin deaths caused by state-led civil efforts. The Louisiana Illuminator has reported that Mandy Tumlin, who worked for the state’s Department of Wildlife and Fisheries from 2005 to 2019, claimed she was let go on “bogus” pretenses during the same year she sounded the alarm over a staggering 337 bottlenose dolphins found stranded along the Gulf Coast. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, only nine of them survived their rescue efforts.

Comments / 1

Community Policy