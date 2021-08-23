Endangered whales, sea turtles to receive new protections from entanglement

Shark sightings have been on the rise this summer, which is actually a good thing, as experts say seeing more sharks means there are more fish near the shore. But beachgoers may not share the same affinity for close encounters with the ocean's most feared predators. It's important to keep in mind that when you're swimming in the ocean, you're visiting sharks' domain, but if you follow a few simple rules, you should be able to avoid sharks altogether. In fact, making sure you're not swimming at certain times of day could make all the difference. Read on to find out when you should avoid going in the ocean if you want to avoid sharks.