Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Letter: We are the actual experiment

By Covid-19
tillamookheadlightherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch of our mainstream, Orwellian media would have us believe that the more than 4,000 reported serious injuries that have resulted from receiving the COVID jab is comparatively low, considering the millions that have been vaccinated. But a study conducted by Harvard University found that less than 1% of people with serious side-effects report it to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). If Harvard’s study is correct, and the Department of Health and Human Services agrees, then the number of serious injuries from the COVID injections would be at least 400,000, including cases like the young mother of three from Nashville, who was paralyzed after receiving the vaccine. Her doctors don’t know if she’ll ever walk again.

www.tillamookheadlightherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Harvard University#Vaers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Sciencetillamookheadlightherald.com

Letter: We have forgotten our history

People have forgotten their history. Remember the eugenics program subjecting people of color to unethical experimentation and Dr. Mengele=Nazi Germany. We no longer have natural immunity, but instead an unethical marketing campaign to bribe, and coerce people to get vaccinations that don't have mid/long=term studies for effectiveness and safety. What is the scientific breakthrough in virology and immunology to change our stand that you can't make a safe or effective vaccine for a corona virus because it mutates and when the animals were given the wild strain of the virus they died? We are violating our own bioethical principles(data-driven medicine). More scare tactics that the "unvaccinated" are causing variants and getting the vaccinated sick? Where is the data? Are we still using the inaccurate PCR test and denying that these COVID injections are causing adverse reactions, hospitalizations and deaths for all ages?
Religiontillamookheadlightherald.com

Letter: 95% is pretty good defense

I have noticed that there are people who have a religious objection to receiving a vaccine that protects against the SARS-COV-2 virus, saying the Lord will protect those who have faith and that we shouldn't depend on human intervention. This reminds me of a story about a man whose house was in the path of a flood. A sheriff drove up and offered to take him to safety and the man replied that the Lord would protect him. As the water rose a boat came by and the crew offered to take him to safety, to which he replied no, the Lord will protect me. As he sat on the roof of his house with the water lapping at his feet a helicopter flew down and offered to save him. Again he replied, no, the Lord will save me. He then drowned. On reaching heaven he asked the Lord why He didn’t save him. The Lord replied, I sent you a sheriff, a boat and a helicopter. What more do you want?
Decatur, ILHerald & Review

LETTER: We must care for each other

Here is a story - a modern parable. A good man contracted COVID, struggled, died, and went to Heaven. God greeted him with a sigh and said: "I wasn't expecting you for several years. I gave you a healthy body, a kind heart, and an intelligent brain. I sent masks and vaccines and competent medical providers. I though my people would love and protect each other." The end.
Amarillo, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Letter: We must move forward

I have to respond to the newspaper article dated 8/12/21: "City Reports 334 Additional COVID-19 cases; Largest Increase Since December." My stance on COVID-19 is that I know it is real and I know some people die from it. However, I refuse to ignore questions I have about COVID-19 "Reports." How much does any City receive from our government for COVID-19 case numbers? Do all cities use all COVID-19 funds only for COVID-19? I believe that some reports, not all, are scare tactics to receive COVID-19 monies. I am only one voice and I am sick and tired of COVID-19 ruling my life, my family, my church and my country. I have had enough of this nonsense from my government leaders trying to take me back to that terrible straightjacket lifestyle we had when COVID-19 hit our country and the world. America has moved forward. "I" will keep moving forward. I will take my business elsewhere if any business tells me I have to wear a mask again! The only exception for me wearing a mask is if I am required by medical facilities & nursing homes. I am not getting the shot. I don't care if haters hate me. Others can do whatever they want with their choices. I love my country. I don't trust my government like I use to. I respect all presidents who are elected because they are my president. However, I don't trust the president and his administration we have now.
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Letter: We need to work together for better vaccines

Regarding Mr. Robbins’ response to my letter to the editor in The Westerly Sun on Thursday, Aug. 12, about the vaccination issue, I wish to thank him for writing and continuing the discussion. He spent a lot of time thinking and writing his response. I would ask him the following:...
HealthSedalia Democrat

Letter: Board should listen to medical experience

Thanks Brandy Von Holten for trying to protect us from ourselves and the rising COVID case numbers, but I’m glad there are other fine people on the board that trust us to handle …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

43 Fully Vaccinated Texans Die Of COVID-19, Mostly White Men

About 43 fully vaccinated people from Texas have died of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Between the dates Feb. 8 and July 14 of this year, the health department reported that 43 people who contracted the coronavirus have died despite being fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
SciencePosted by
Reason.com

A New York Times Reporter Claims Americans Distrust the Government's COVID-19 Advice Because They Don't Understand How Science Works

Many Americans do not have much faith in the government's COVID-19 advice, which has changed repeatedly during the pandemic, often for questionable reasons. It has not helped that local, state, and federal public health officials have defended their positions with disingenuous arguments or misrepresented the scientific evidence. A survey conducted...
Coos County, NHPosted by
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

6 Counties Report High COVID-19 Community Transmission, 4 Listed as Substantial

The Centers for Disease Control reduced Coos County’s level of COVID-19 community transmission from high to substantial Wednesday, but raised six other counties from substantial to high – Belknap, Carroll, Strafford, Cheshire, Sullivan and Rockingham. The other four counties are listed as substantial. Health and Human Services spokesman Jake Leon...
Public HealthINFORUM

Letter: Funny how anti-vaxxers expect medical treatment when infected

Some day our history books will report about the COVID epidemic. The human suffering, over 600,000 dead in our country alone, will be depicted as an overwhelming, tragic event, bringing grief and sorrow to millions. There will also be a chapter on the heroic efforts of health care professionals, who worked tirelessly, risking their own health and safety, to help sick and dying virus infected patients.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How We Choose Who to Tell about Adverse Experiences

Research indicates that when people are upset, they are more likely to share with people they are familiar with. Many people are inclined to rely on informal support from their family or community when experiencing adversity. Nonfamilial, nonprofessional helpers are linked with a high level of posttraumatic growth and perceived...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Unvaccinated people twice as likely to be reinfected with COVID-19, CDC says

Unvaccinated people are 2.34 times more likely to be reinfected with COVID-19, according to a CDC report released Aug. 6. The report examined data on 246 Kentucky residents who had been infected with COVID-19 in 2020, comparing the vaccination status between those reinfected and not reinfected during May–June 2021. The...
Public HealthKRQE News 13

Nurse in Germany may have injected thousands with fake COVID vaccine

(NEXSTAR) – Health officials in Germany are trying to track down thousands of people whom a nurse may have injected with saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine. The unidentified nurse is believed to have administered the bogus shots at the Red Cross vaccine clinic in Friesland, Germany between March and April of this year, according to District Administrator Sven Ambrosy.
Lakewood Township, NJthelakewoodscoop.com

Letter: Can We Please Fix This Already?

Recent events in Lakewood have made it clearer than ever that the way we go about sending our children to school needs to be fixed. Several days ago, my son’s bus never showed up, but my wife saw it driving a block away, and hailed it down. The driver told her that he had already finished his route (how that could be, we don’t know) but said he would take my son and another child for whom the bus also never showed, to school.

Comments / 0

Community Policy