Brendan Rodgers insists Arsenal 'NEVER made an enquiry' for James Maddison prior to their £30m move for Martin Odegaard... with Leicester boss confident the club can now keep hold of their best players
Arsenal never even made an enquiry for midfielder James Maddison this summer, according to Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers. The Gunners were understood to have explored a number of alternatives to Martin Odegaard this summer - including the 24-year-old Leicester playmaker - before signing the Norwegian in a £30million deal last week.www.chatsports.com
