Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tennessee: Drone video shows damage from flash floods

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy rainfall in the US state of Tennessee has caused deadly flash floods over the weekend. Roads, bridges and buildings were hit by rising waters that uprooted trees, tore through homes and swept away cars. It comes as the US north-east is hit by Tropical Storm Henri, which has made...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#State Of Tennessee#North East#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Wyoming County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 16:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Wyoming The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 423 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kasson Brook and Stull. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Comments / 0

Community Policy