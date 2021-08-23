Tennessee: Drone video shows damage from flash floods

Effective: 2021-08-26 16:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Wyoming The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 423 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kasson Brook and Stull. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR