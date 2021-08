PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – He was a bright light for the Pirates for about two weeks. John Nogowski cleared waivers and will report to AAA Indianapolis. Picked up off waivers from the Cardinals after he was on St. Louis’ Opening Day roster, Nogowski had 12 hits in his first 20 at bats from July 5-10. The first baseman would continue with hits in 5 of his next 7 games. He showed a feistiness and competitive spirit. He also endeared himself to many fans using ‘Born In The USA’ by Bruce Springsteen as his walk-up song.