Google bans 8 ‘deceptive’ crypto apps from Play Store

By Arijit Sarkar
CoinTelegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has delisted eight allegedly fraudulent mobile apps from its Play Store that were duping crypto enthusiasts by charging fees for an illegitimate cloud mining service. Fraudulent mobile applications have now become a popular method to mislead unwary users with high success rates. Trend Micro’s latest research discovered eight Android applications that were exploiting crypto users by charging a monthly fee under the false pretext of running a legitimate cloud mining service.

cointelegraph.com

