Neptune Beach Police Dept. mourns officer who died from COVID-19 complications

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A legacy that’ll never be forgotten, recently retired Neptune Beach Police Officer Eddie Bounds was the epitome of a hero. On Saturday, the department announced he tragically passed away after being hospitalized from COVID-19.

“He always pitched in, always there to do his part. Just a great guy and always a smile on his face,” retired Neptune Beach Police Officer, Frank Cashman said.

Cashman said the two worked together for the Neptune Beach Police Department, sharing a bond that couldn’t be broken. Bounds served the community of Neptune Beach for a decade and Jacksonville Beach for 23 years.

“You do anything for those guys you work with and put the uniform on and Eddie was definitely one of those guys that would take a bullet for you and do whatever he had to do to make the situation right,” Cashman said.

An officer on the front lines, a coach at Fletcher High School pushing you to your limits and someone you always want to be around, Cashman’s wife, Elisa said there was never a dull moment with Bounds.

STORY: Waycross Police Department announces death of detective

“A big teddy bear, never had a frown on his face, always smiling,” she said. “When you saw him you get wrapped up in a huge hug.”

As another victim of COVID-19, the Cashmans say their thoughts and prayers are with Bounds’ family.

“It hurts, it hurts. He just retired from the department and he’s supposed to be bouncing his grandson on his knee,” Frank Cashman said. “He’s supposed to enjoy life at this point, enjoy the fruits of his labor and that’s been taken away from him and Janice.”

The Neptune Beach Police Department’s Facebook said his love for the beaches community was “ever present and his service unwavering.” Action News Jax is told he will never be forgotten.

©2021 Cox Media Group