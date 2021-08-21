Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Neptune Beach, FL

Neptune Beach Police Dept. mourns officer who died from COVID-19 complications

By Ben Ryan, Action News Jax
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7q5j_0bZybkKc00

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A legacy that’ll never be forgotten, recently retired Neptune Beach Police Officer Eddie Bounds was the epitome of a hero. On Saturday, the department announced he tragically passed away after being hospitalized from COVID-19.

“He always pitched in, always there to do his part. Just a great guy and always a smile on his face,” retired Neptune Beach Police Officer, Frank Cashman said.

Cashman said the two worked together for the Neptune Beach Police Department, sharing a bond that couldn’t be broken. Bounds served the community of Neptune Beach for a decade and Jacksonville Beach for 23 years.

“You do anything for those guys you work with and put the uniform on and Eddie was definitely one of those guys that would take a bullet for you and do whatever he had to do to make the situation right,” Cashman said.

An officer on the front lines, a coach at Fletcher High School pushing you to your limits and someone you always want to be around, Cashman’s wife, Elisa said there was never a dull moment with Bounds.

STORY: Waycross Police Department announces death of detective

“A big teddy bear, never had a frown on his face, always smiling,” she said. “When you saw him you get wrapped up in a huge hug.”

As another victim of COVID-19, the Cashmans say their thoughts and prayers are with Bounds’ family.

“It hurts, it hurts. He just retired from the department and he’s supposed to be bouncing his grandson on his knee,” Frank Cashman said. “He’s supposed to enjoy life at this point, enjoy the fruits of his labor and that’s been taken away from him and Janice.”

The Neptune Beach Police Department’s Facebook said his love for the beaches community was “ever present and his service unwavering.” Action News Jax is told he will never be forgotten.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Neptune Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Neptune Beach, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Neptune Beach, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Neptune Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dept#Covid 19#Fletcher High School#Bounds#Cashmans#Action News Jax#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
California StatePosted by
WOKV

Police find electronic signal-jamming device inside California home

MORGAN HILL, Calif. — After noticing interference for months, police located and disabled an electronic signal-jamming device set up in a California home. Morgan Hill police said the Santa Clara County Emergency Communications Department reported a signal was “disrupting, impeding and interfering” with public safety calls, KTVU reported. Police said...
Florida StatePosted by
WOKV

Coronavirus: Florida nurse wins $112K car at Tampa casino

TAMPA, Fla. — An nurse at a west-central Florida hospital, who has been treating COVID-19 patients for the past several weeks, hit a special jackpot at a Tampa casino on Saturday. Duane Kelloway, 50, of Spring Hill, won some money playing the slot machine at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy