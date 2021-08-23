Cancel
Review: 'Free Guy' balances action with heartwarming moments

By Nicole Trinidad
dailytitan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Free Guy,” filmed by 20th Century Studios and released on August 13, brings the audience into the open world video game of Free City where reality, the status quo and becoming more than what is expected is tested through the entire movie. The main character, Guy, played by Ryan Reynolds,...

#Free Guy#Free City#Good Guy#Friendship#Fantasy#20th Century Studios#Npc#Soonami Games#Pokimane#Bros#Avengers
