Respawn Entertainment announced another new edition of Apex Legends this week. This one’s centered around Bangalore, the offensive character who was one of the first Legends to be playable in the game by being included in the free roster. The special edition of the game comes with a skin for the Legend, a skin for the G7 Scout weapon that Bangalore favors, a gun charm, and a badge. Like the other Legend editions of Apex Legends, it also comes with some Apex Coins for players to spend on additional cosmetics.