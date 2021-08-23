IZ*ONE’s Jang Won-young and An Yu-jin to reportedly join new Starship Entertainment girl group
Former IZ*ONE members Jang Won-young and An Yu-jin are reportedly set to make their debut in a new girl group under Starship Entertainment later this year. On August 22, South Korean news outlet Star News reported that the two idols would be re-debuting as part of Starship Entertainment’s new girl group in the year. The publication also claimed that the remaining members will be fellow Starship Entertainment trainees, although the group’s name, size and concept have yet to be decided.www.nme.com
