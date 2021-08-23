Cancel
Celebrities

IZ*ONE’s Jang Won-young and An Yu-jin to reportedly join new Starship Entertainment girl group

By Gladys Yeo
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer IZ*ONE members Jang Won-young and An Yu-jin are reportedly set to make their debut in a new girl group under Starship Entertainment later this year. On August 22, South Korean news outlet Star News reported that the two idols would be re-debuting as part of Starship Entertainment’s new girl group in the year. The publication also claimed that the remaining members will be fellow Starship Entertainment trainees, although the group’s name, size and concept have yet to be decided.

