IZ*ONE’s Jang Won-young and An Yu-jin to reportedly join new Starship Entertainment girl group

A former SM Entertainment trainee has recently become a hot topic thanks to her glamorous looks!. Over the weekend, Choi Hyo Joo went viral on a number of Korean online community boards. The rookie actress was born in 1999 and is over 170 cm tall (5'7). She was also briefly an SM trainee who was selected for her excellent dancing talent. She ended up quitting before debut and instead took to acting, currently active under the agency Namoo Actors, which is also home to Song Kang and Girls' Generation's Seohyun.