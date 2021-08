More than a year and a half ago, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. According to a study done by the American Psychological Association (APA), since the start of the pandemic two in three Americans reported sleeping more or less than they wanted to, one in four essential workers have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder, and around half of people say they feel uneasy about readjusting to in-person interaction post-pandemic. These are only a few of the alarming statistics surrounding mental health issues that have been on the rise over the last year and a half.