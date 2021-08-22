Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

How to Add Infographics to Your Real Estate Marketing Strategy

retechnology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the marketing world is constantly in flux, one thing is for sure--we are more visual than ever before. These days, we prefer to consume information in graphical ways that are easily digestible and shareable across different channels, which explains why infographics have become such a popular content marketing tool. In fact, according to HubSpot, an infographic is 30 times more likely to be read than pure text.

retechnology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Social Media Marketing#Content Marketing#Marketing Strategy#Hubspot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

How Will Fewer Chinese Buyers Affect NYC’s Real Estate Market?

During the pandemic, a series of tumultuous and ongoing events had a significant impact on where people wanted to live and how they made real estate purchases. In its most noticeable manifestation, this resulted in available rural real estate dropping, as people — some alarmed by the pandemic, others embracing remote work — opted to head to a less crowded part of the country.
Claremont, CAclaremont-courier.com

Hot real estate market shows no signs of slowing

The frenetic Claremont housing market continues to strain the budgets of would-be home buyers as year over year price gains exceed 20% this summer. According to a report from DQ News, Claremont’s median home price in June 2021, the latest month for which data is available, was $731,000 based on 57 sale—a 23.4% increase over 2020. Thirty-three of those sales were single family homes with a median price of $860,000, or $453 per square foot, an 18% increase. The median price for Claremont condominiums in June was $630,000 based on 15 sales, a 27.9 price increase.
Real EstateLake County Record Bee

How’s the market? Looking for a great career? Consider real estate

The pandemic has caused a fair number of people to reconsider their career options, either out of necessity after a layoff or because the disruption of COVID-19 has given them a new perspective and their current job just isn’t doing it for them anymore. Although the published unemployment rates suggest...
Real Estaterismedia.com

How Real Estate Brokers Can Compete With Discounters

There’s more than one way to buy or sell a home. In today’s environment, iBuyers and discount brokers are all vying for the attention of buyers and sellers. Many real estate brokers and agents feel significant pressure to compete with these discount options by offering their services at increasingly lower prices. This puts financial strain on brokers and agents, and decreases their ability to provide the highest quality service. There are better ways to not only compete, but dominate, in a market heavy with iBuyers and discounters.
Charitiesmckissock.com

How to Build Charitable Giving Into Your Real Estate Business

Giving to charity is a rewarding experience in more ways than one. Making it part of your business model can also be a good marketing strategy. To get you started, here are some tips for building charitable giving into your real estate operation. 1. Commit a Percentage of Commissions to...
Real Estatecommunityadvocate.com

Is Fall bringing cool changes to the Real Estate market…

End of Summer brings cooler days and nights along with a slight cool down to the real estate market too. After over 18 months of a sizzling sellers market, it looks like things are slowing down just a bit. Days of crazy open houses and sellers receiving 35 over asking price offers, many of them cash, aren’t completely gone but it looks like they’ve cooled off a bit. With rates still low and inventory as well, what would cause this temperature change?
Real Estateretechnology.com

Guiding Sellers in a Seller's Market

A seller's market occurs when inventory of homes is low. There is more demand for home from buyers than there are home sellers on the market. This puts your sellers in the position of authority in deciding how the sale will go. A seller's market allows the seller to set the price and the terms, within reason. The seller has the freedom to choose from one of several buyers, motivating buyers to offer a better price and better terms. As real estate professionals, it is our duty to guide seller clients to make the best possible use of the seller's market.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Elevate Your Brand With a Real Estate Website That Converts

REW Positions Canadian Firm at Head of Pack With Brand-New Real Estate Website. Liv Real Estate, located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, was co-founded by Sheldon Johnston and Sara MacLennan in 2012, but its roots run even deeper. Johnston’s parents started K.W. Johnston Real Estate in 1975, and the small, family-owned...
Internetretechnology.com

RPR's 10 Best Real Estate Apps for 2021

Tech is no stranger to the real estate business. Nowadays you can perform a laundry list of tasks by just using your phone. Not to mention market yourself, post to social media, manage relationships, generate leads, create content and so much more. However, sometimes all that technology can get a...
Real Estatebehindthehedges.com

Market Update: No More Discounts in Hamptons Real Estate

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You. The second full week of August 2021 recorded the first weekly over-asking price listing “discount” since the start of the pandemic in the Hamptons. The median listing discount for sold listings last week was 0%, down from the previous week’s +1.17%. But a weekly listing discount of even 0% has only been recorded two other times, once in May and the other in June of 2021. Every other week has shown a median listing discount in the negative, or for a percentage off the last asking price.
Real EstateInman.com

WATCH: Top real estate pros keep it real about market shifts

Top real estate professionals from around the country are coming together today for our August virtual Connect Now to network, learn and grow. Here, we’re giving you a sneak peek of one of today’s sessions, “How to prepare for a market shift.”. Register for today’s Connect Now right away to...
Economyretechnology.com

4 Strategies to Stay Top-of-Mind with Past Clients

You've spent endless amounts of time building a loyal clientele of luxury real estate buyers and sellers, but are you nurturing them? Today, technology makes it easier than ever to attract new clients and strengthen your existing relationships, which is the best thing you can do to simplify your business and tap into a high-quality source of referrals.
Dallas, TXDallas News

When it comes to luxury real estate, marketing matters

With homes often going under contract in a matter of days in the current Dallas-Fort Worth real estate environment, marketing makes the difference for attracting the best pool of buyers. It all comes down to targeting and that is particularly important when it comes to listing and selling luxury homes....
Mint Hill, NCweeklypostnc.com

Homebuyers Are Dropping Out Of The Real Estate Market

MINT HILL, NC – With home prices going up and up, many homebuyers are deciding to get out of the market and wait. While the interest rates are very low, which helps to motivate buyers, the lack of inventory is making it hard to find the right home, for the right price.
Real Estateamazinginteriordesign.com

How To Create The Perfect Real Estate Agent Bio

As a real estate agent, your bio is going to be the most significant way to attract potential clients. Writing your real estate bio in a way that you can convey the value and services you provide to home buyers and sellers is an essential component of your business. Your...
Real EstatePLANetizen

White-Hot Real Estate Market Starting to Cool

The "frenzied real estate market" of the pandemic era is starting to cool off, writes Candace Jackson, "perhaps a sign that the wild price appreciations of the past year may have scared off some buyers who prefer to wait until things calm down, to stay put or to continue renting." Median home prices stayed at $385,000 nationwide between June and July, "up 10.3 percent from last year at this time, according to the latest data from Realtor.com. It’s slower growth than the 12.7 percent increase in June 2021, and it marks the third month in a row in which the year-over-year gains have slowed."
Saint Louis, MOladuenews.com

The Ryan Tradition Excels in Any Real Estate Market

The Ryan Tradition has your back in any market, providing consistent results and a continued position in the St. Louis upper-tier market. As of July 15, The Ryan Tradition has closed transactions totaling $36,631,000, with an average sale price of $1,928,000. Composed of John Ryan, Christina Dent (pictured) and Sydney Millman, this dynamite team is ready to guide you through the buying or selling process.
Real Estatekrwc1360.com

Real Estate Market Continues Red-Hot Pace

The real estate market continues to be hot across all of Minnesota, according to the latest report from the industry group Minnesota Realtors. CEO Chris Galler says a lot of buyers want to purchase properties while interest rates are low. He says there’s a “drastic shortage” of inventory because of...
Real EstateChannel 6000

Wallet Wednesday: Reading the future of the real estate market

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For months now, people have been hearing about a hot real estate market – that includes the Portland metro area. Stuart Sandor, a senior loan officer with Prime Lending, joined AM Extra Wednesday to discuss whether the market will continue on its current trend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy