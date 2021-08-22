Three Quarters of Millennials Would Consider a 3D Printed Home, According to Realtor.com Survey

Major selling points include affordability, energy efficiency and resistance to natural disasters. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 -- 3D printed home technology has hit the mainstream, with builders claiming these homes can be built in half the time and for half the cost. But will people actually buy them? A new survey from Realtor.com found that 66% of all consumers and 75% of millennials would consider living in a 3D printed home. The survey also found that 30% of all respondents and 43% of millennials think that 3D printed homes will replace traditional methods of homebuilding.