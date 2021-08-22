Cancel
Three Quarters of Millennials Would Consider a 3D Printed Home, According to Realtor.com Survey

Cover picture for the articleMajor selling points include affordability, energy efficiency and resistance to natural disasters. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2021 -- 3D printed home technology has hit the mainstream, with builders claiming these homes can be built in half the time and for half the cost. But will people actually buy them? A new survey from Realtor.com found that 66% of all consumers and 75% of millennials would consider living in a 3D printed home. The survey also found that 30% of all respondents and 43% of millennials think that 3D printed homes will replace traditional methods of homebuilding.

House Rentkiss951.com

List: Cities Where Its Cheaper To Pay A Mortgage Than Rent

Chances are at some point you’ve asked yourself the question “Is it cheaper to pay a mortgage than it is to rent?” Well, we finally have an answer for a few locations across the country. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit America and sent people fleeing from small apartments in the...
Real EstateCNBC

Here's the average net worth of homeowners and renters

Homeownership has long been touted as the ultimate American dream. There are lots of reasons why people may not want to own a home, but there's no denying that being a homeowner can have a big impact on your net worth, in a good way. The Survey of Consumer Finances,...
Here's an idea: Cash-flow your house and move somewhere fun. Hot rental markets enable lifestyle changes for Americans.

Consider packing up the house and hitting the road. You might just make some money. New data from Zillow.com shows that popular metro areas such as Atlanta, Memphis, and Miami have higher average monthly rents than most mortgage payments in those same cities. In fact, more than 60 percent (33) of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas have the same market condition: the monthly cost to rent is generally higher than a mortgage payment.
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

Redfin Reports Median Home Price Up 16% From 2020

Homebuying demand has softened somewhat and the share of home sellers dropping their price each week rose to 5.1%, but pending sales are still 10% above this time last year. The national median home sale price increased 16% year over year to $361,225, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. At the same time, the share of home sellers dropping their asking prices each week continues to increase.
Real Estateidahobusinessreview.com

‘A ripple-effect’ of housing challenges — mortgage rates and real estate trends

Low housing inventory, climbing home prices and a shortage of workers and supplies are just a few not-so-secret challenges facing stakeholders in the mortgage lending and residential real estate industries statewide, so, Idaho Business Review asked five industry stakeholders to lend their expertise during an Aug. 3 Breakfast Series panel discussion. Panelists agreed that while these ...
MLSInvestopedia

What to Do About Inaccurate Redfin and Zillow Home Value Estimates

Many home buyers rely on real estate apps like Zillow and Redfin to focus their searches based on price, location, and time on market. Many sellers also rely on the apps' home value estimators to help them set a price. However, the Redfin Estimate and Zillow Zestimate aren't always accurate. Here is what you can do about it as a homeowner.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Fewer first-time homebuyers are competing these days

Existing-home sales grew by 2.0% in July from the month prior, a report published by the National Association of Realtors on Monday found. But first-time homebuyers are still getting squeezed. Completed sales transactions for single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, represented a seasonally adjusted annual rate of just under 6...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Private mortgage insurance took even more business from FHA in 2Q

The growth gap between private mortgage insurance and Federal Housing Administration loans continued to widen in the second quarter, a result of the government agency's tighter underwriting standards due to the pandemic. However, the pace that the PMIs' add to their insurance-in-force should moderate in the next two years, but...
Real EstateCNN

The US housing market is starting to cool off -- a bit

(CNN) — The housing market is showing signs of cooling off. Sales of existing homes -- which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops -- were up 2% in July from the month before, marking two consecutive months of increases, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.
Real EstateKVAL

Millennials are getting priced out of home ownership

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The high cost of homes is pushing the American dream out of reach for many millennials as they put off buying a home or starting a family because of the price tag. For millennials, who range in age from 25 to 40, their ability to earn money and buy a house was impacted by two major crises — the Great Recession and the pandemic.
Real EstateThe Daily News Online

U.S. housing boom rescues more than 1 million ‘underwater’ homes

The pandemic housing boom has pulled more than 1 million U.S. homeowners out of a debt trap that many had been stuck in since the great financial crisis more than a decade earlier. The number of homes that are considered seriously underwater -- meaning that loans secured by the property...
Real EstateMotley Fool

Mortgages for New Homes Fell 27.4% in July

Mortgage volume dropped last month. Here's what buyers should know. Today's housing market is a tough one to crack. Not only is real estate inventory extremely limited, making it more difficult for buyers to find suitable homes, but home prices are very inflated, which means many buyers can't afford to move forward with a home purchase.
MLSalbuquerqueexpress.com

HALO Raises $450m to Help Single-Family Renters Become Homeowners

ESSEX VILLAGE, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / HALO, the Home Access Lease Opportunity, and Churchill Real Estate announced today a $450m funding facility to expand HALO's SFR2O™ (Single-Family Rent-to-Own) platform across the U.S. The funding round includes new equity from existing HALO investors and new debt from Churchill Real Estate.
Housingrismedia.com

Millennials Show Overwhelming Interest in 3D Printed Homes

What would you say if someone offered you the chance to live in a home that was not traditionally built, but printed?. If you answered, “possibly,” you would be among two-thirds of American consumers who are open to the relatively new technology of 3D printing—something that builders claim will allow cheaper, faster-built dwellings that could become a significant part of the market in the not-so-distant future.
In this housing boom, mortgages are for losers

Scarce supply and bidding wars have kept many entry level homebuyers out of the market for years. The government is trying to address this by ensuring a higher percentage of federal-backed mortgages go to low-income households, or for houses in communities with a large share of minorities. Expanding mortgage availability...

