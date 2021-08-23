Cancel
Tottenham ARE on the verge of agreeing a deal for highly-rated midfielder Pape Sarr, reveals Metz president... with star set to sign six-year deal with Spurs before returning to Ligue 1 side on loan

By Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham are close to finalising a deal for Metz midfielder Pape Sarr. Metz president Bernard Serin confirmed on Sunday: 'We are in advanced talks with Tottenham for Sarr, yes, but it is not done yet. The final fee will be higher than €10m (£8.6m)!'. The 18-year-old is expected to sign...

