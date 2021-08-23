Cancel
UK’s Johnson to push Biden for Afghan deadline extension

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge U.S. President Joe Biden this week to extend the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan, but even if one is agreed, the West will also need the approval of the Taliban, a defence minister said. Johnson will host a virtual meeting of leaders...

kfgo.com

MilitaryTelegraph

Joe Biden orders US military to prepare strikes against Kabul bomb attackers

President Joe Biden has vowed to “hunt down” the terror cell responsible for killing 13 American service members and dozens of Afghan civilians outside Kabul airport. In an address to the nation on Thursday night, Mr Biden said that Isis-K would be made to pay for their bomb attack and that the US would “respond with force and precision at our time, at a place we choose, in a moment of our choosing.”
POTUSWashington Examiner

The Taliban reward Biden's deadline appeasement with new aggression

President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, refused the request of allies to extend an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The Taliban have quickly rewarded Biden's appeasement. Politico's Lara Seligman and Alex Thompson reported that the Taliban are increasing their obstruction of Americans and Afghans who are attempting to access Kabul's airport.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon urges Boris Johnson to resettle ‘substantially’ more Afghan refugees

Boris Johnson must urgently rethink the UK’s resettlement scheme for people in Afghanistan to save lives at immediate risk from the Taliban, Nicola Sturgeon has warned.Scotland’s first minister has urged the prime minister to increase the commitment to welcome 5,000 refugees in the next year and a total of 20,000 Afghan refugees over the “long-term”.In a letter to Mr Johnson, the SNP leader said: “We are concerned that the commitment to resettle 20,000 refugees in ‘the long-term’ and just 5,000 in the first year is not sufficient in the context of the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding.”Ms Sturgeon added: “We believe a...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson fails to persuade Joe Biden to delay Afghanistan exit

Afghans are facing a dark and dangerous future after Boris Johnson and other leaders failed to persuade the US to extend its deadline for evacuation flights, while the Taliban said citizens would no longer be allowed to go to the airport. With the window of escape rapidly shutting, there is deep apprehension among those who fear persecution by the Talibs that they will be abandoned, trapped in the country isolated from the outside world. It was reported last night that both Britain and the United States could withdraw even sooner than 31 August because of the need to drawdown...
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Worldpbs.org

UK’s Boris Johnson calls Kabul attack ‘barbaric’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered condolences to the U.S. and Afghanistan after Thursday’s “barbaric” bomb attack outside the Kabul airport. He said the United Kingdom’s evacuation operation in Afghanistan will continue, though it is “now coming towards the end.”
WorldShropshire Star

Johnson and Biden pledge to continue evacuation following Kabul terror attack

The Ministry of Defence said the UK has evacuated 13,146 people in the past fortnight including embassy staff and British and Afghan nationals. Boris Johnson and Joe Biden have condemned a terrorist attack on Kabul airport that killed dozens of people and vowed to continue the military evacuation effort until the August 31 deadline.
WorldThe Guardian

Monday briefing: Johnson to push for US troops to stay in Kabul past deadline

Morning, I’m Virginia Harrison and here are today’s top stories:. Joe Biden has insisted the evacuations of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies would have been “hard and painful” no matter when they started, in the latest effort by the US president to combat fierce criticism over his withdrawal from the country. His comments come a day before a G7 leaders summit, where Boris Johnson is expected to personally lobby Biden, pleading with him to keep American troops at Kabul airport beyond the end of August. The situation is putting a new strain on UK-US relations. The news came as Taliban forces sought to assert their authority, blaming the US for the “anarchy” at the airport and insisting they were the only ones capable of restoring order. A desperate situation continued on the ground in Kabul, just over a week since the Taliban took control of the country. At least 20 people have died so far in the chaotic scenes both on the tarmac and outside the airport. Tens of thousands have left via military flights and many more still seek to flee a return to Taliban rule – prompting the Pentagon to order six US airlines to help move evacuees outside Afghanistan.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Taliban Tells Biden: Forget About Pushing Back Evacuation Deadline

The Taliban has warned Western powers not to try to extend the Aug. 31 deadline set for the completion of evacuations from Kabul airport. President Joe Biden said Sunday that he and his military leaders were discussing whether to push back the deadline—a move backed by Britain. But a Taliban spokesman, Muhammad Suhail Shaheen, said the allies must stick to their deadline. “Foreign forces should withdraw on the deadline they have announced earlier. Otherwise, it is a clear violation,” he told BBC News. The spokesman said that it would be up to the Taliban leadership how to respond if foreign troops remained in Kabul after the deadline. The row comes after a deadly firefight at Kabul airport Monday morning in which an Afghan guard working with the Americans was killed.
U.S. PoliticsShropshire Star

Joe Biden claims evacuation operation at Kabul airport has accelerated

Americans, at-risk Afghans and others are being removed from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. Joe Biden says the “hard and painful” airlift of Americans and tens of thousands of others from Afghanistan’s capital is accelerating, but would not rule out extending it beyond the August 31 deadline he set before the Taliban’s swift takeover.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

‘Overwhelming majority’ of evacuees now out of Afghanistan, says Boris Johnson

The “overwhelming majority” of people eligible for evacuation by the RAF from Kabul airport – around 15,000 people – have now left Afghanistan, Boris Johnson has said.Mr Johnson said that there was now little time left before the UK’s 1,000-strong military presence at the airport itself needs to withdraw, but said that they would do “everything we can to get everybody else”in the time remaining.The prime minister was speaking against the backdrop of an increasingly chaotic situation in Kabul, with UK government ministers warning of the danger of “imminent” terror attacks by groups such as the Islamic State off-shoot...

