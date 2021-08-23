UK’s Johnson to push Biden for Afghan deadline extension

Morning, I’m Virginia Harrison and here are today’s top stories:. Joe Biden has insisted the evacuations of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies would have been “hard and painful” no matter when they started, in the latest effort by the US president to combat fierce criticism over his withdrawal from the country. His comments come a day before a G7 leaders summit, where Boris Johnson is expected to personally lobby Biden, pleading with him to keep American troops at Kabul airport beyond the end of August. The situation is putting a new strain on UK-US relations. The news came as Taliban forces sought to assert their authority, blaming the US for the “anarchy” at the airport and insisting they were the only ones capable of restoring order. A desperate situation continued on the ground in Kabul, just over a week since the Taliban took control of the country. At least 20 people have died so far in the chaotic scenes both on the tarmac and outside the airport. Tens of thousands have left via military flights and many more still seek to flee a return to Taliban rule – prompting the Pentagon to order six US airlines to help move evacuees outside Afghanistan.