Football Is For Girls

The cicadas are belting out their final chorus on a hot day in June as the Virginia Hurricanes take the field for flag football practice at Dorothy Hamm Middle School. It’s 5 o’clock on a Monday, the practice time that worked best for this group of 12-year-old girls, all of whom play other sports but still want to play “flag.” Coach Mike Rivera built a spreadsheet to figure out when all could meet and still attend their various other practices.