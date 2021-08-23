Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arlington County, VA

Football Is For Girls

By Madelyn Rosenberg
arlingtonmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cicadas are belting out their final chorus on a hot day in June as the Virginia Hurricanes take the field for flag football practice at Dorothy Hamm Middle School. It’s 5 o’clock on a Monday, the practice time that worked best for this group of 12-year-old girls, all of whom play other sports but still want to play “flag.” Coach Mike Rivera built a spreadsheet to figure out when all could meet and still attend their various other practices.

www.arlingtonmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Virginia Football
Arlington County, VA
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Virginia Basketball
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Farmville, VA
County
Arlington County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Football Players#Aau Basketball#American Football#Columbia University#12u#10u#14u#Recreation#Naia#Sec#Bass Berry Sims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy