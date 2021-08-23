Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Wind of shuriken PC Download free full game for windows

By Starc Brad
thegamerhq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWind of shuriken PC Download free full game for windows. You, the legendary fighter from the space squad samurai KR-15, will have the last operation: Meet with an informant to get information about the head of the clan “Anonymous”, This clan for many years holds martial law on all four planets in the distant solar system called Infinitum. This mission has been assigned to you. You are one of the most skilled fighters in the squad.

thegamerhq.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuriken#Pc Game#Windows#Solar System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

The best free PC games in 2021

When I played my first PC games in the '90s, I thought the shareware versions of classics like Wolfenstein 3D were whole games. The best free PC games back then were often just the first episode of a much longer game, but they were still playable for hours even if you didn't pay for the full thing. There were so many secrets to find, too! As amazing as that shareware era was, there are so, so many more free PC games to play today.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Video Game Review – Hades on PS5

On paper, Hades isn’t the type of game you would expect to be one of the highest rated video games of all time. It’s an isometric rogue-like story of Greek gods and betrayal. Yet here we are, nearly a year after it’s release and the game’s long-awaited release to PlayStation and Xbox are atop many Most Anticipated lists. The Game of the Year award winner does so much right that it’s easy to understand why.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Hades and a full slate of EA titles are coming to Game Pass this month

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be happy to hear that ten games will be joining the popular subscribtion service in the first part of August. As always, the lineup includes games from a wide variety of genres. Starting Friday, Game Pass will be adding a total of seven games. Here is the full list of them:
Video GamesThe Windows Club

How to fix Overwatch BN-564 error on Windows PC or Xbox One

If you are an Overwatch player, then you may or may not have experienced the BN-564 error code when you attempt to launch the game. This problem is confirmed to affect folks playing on Windows PC. This error is primarily due to server errors. Now, we can confirm that while server issues are the main problem, others do exist as well. But worry not, we are going to explain everything in this article for your deeper understanding.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the first half of August. Highlights include Hades on August 13, Katamari Damacy Reroll on August 5 and Lumines Remastered on August 5. EA will also be bringing five...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Marvel’s Avengers Free Weekend on PC Increased Steam Users

The free weekend for video game Marvel’s Avengers on PC has finally gained a thousand players after a controversial launch. After so long, the game has finally gotten a massive increase in the number of players on Steam, that’s according to the SteamDB website via media outlet Eurogamer. This is due to the free weekend where players could play the game without any purchase and they had access to the base game and the added content. The best part was that their progress can be carried over during that time if they decide to buy it in full.
Video Gamesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Microsoft testing new Xbox night mode

Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): Tech giant Microsoft will be soon bringing a new night mode for Xbox consoles which will let its users dim a controller's LED brightness. According to The Verge, the American software company has already started testing this night mode with Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring on Friday (local time), and "it allows Xbox owners to dim their screens, controller LED brightness and even the Xbox power button."The Xbox night mode allows for a lot of customization, including different dimming levels and an optional blue light filter.
Video GamesArs Technica

Game engine, meet game streaming: Unity acquires Parsec for $320M

The parent company of Unity, one of the most popular game development engines in the world, has made arguably its biggest acquisition of another gaming company yet. The deal, announced on Tuesday, sees Unity taking control of Parsec, a peer-to-peer game-streaming protocol. The acquisition is valued at $320 million. Further...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Comes With a Massive Day One Patch

Aliens: Fireteam Elite has a pretty significant day one patch that appears to add a whole lot of stuff to the game and also comes with the usual bug fixes. Aliens: Fireteam didn’t have Elite added in its title, and the game was even rated by ESRB, but all that changed when the game was confirmed for a release later in August. It is coming to nearly all platforms save for the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by Cold Iron Studios and will be published by Focus Home Interactive.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Stardew Valley to arrive on Xbox Game Pass for PC

Ever since its release back in 2016, Stardew Valley has garnered an absolutely massive number of players, way more than solo developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone ever would have anticipated. Inspired by the Harvest Moon franchise, Stardew Valley appealed to players who wanted to become immersed in a virtual country lifestyle. In addition, it attracted Harvest Moon fans who felt disappointed by that series’ later entries. Now it looks like more people than ever will get to try the game out, as Barone announced on today’s ID@Xbox Showcase that Stardew Valley will come to Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Rebel Galaxy is free at Epic Games Store

Starting today, Rebel Galaxy is free at Epic Games Store. The free game offers run until August 19 at 11 AM Eastern. Once you claim it, it’s yours to keep. Rebel Galaxy is described as “a game of action-packed combat, exploration, discovery, trade, and negotiation with the outlandish denizens at the edge of the known universe.”
Video Gamestechworm.net

Download and Install 3D Pinball Space Cadet On Windows 10 PC

It is the early 2000s, and you just got a brand new computer with Windows XP installed. And then, to test out the promised gaming capabilities, you head to play the bundled games. Eyes meet the 3D Pinball Space Cadet, a 3D game that is intuitive and flashy, and the...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

F1 2021 Loses PS5 3D Audio Support With New Patch

Yet another feature has been scrapped for the PlayStation 5 version of F1 2021 but which should return in due time. According to patch 1.06 notes shared by developer Codemasters earlier today, “3D audio for headphones has temporarily been disabled on PS5” (via PushSquare) but which will be “re-enabled as soon as audio issues relating to it have been resolved” in a future patch.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Lawn Mowing Simulator trailer celebrates the game’s release

Curve Digital and Skyhook Games have shared a new trailer for Lawn Mowing Simulator to celebrate the game’s release. The game is set in a British countryside town and places players in charge of their own lawn care business. Players will need to take on contracts to grow their business by upgrading their headquarters, hiring employees, and purchasing advertising. A total of 12 mowers are available from Toro, SCAG, and STIGA that each has its own challenges, attachments, and upgrades to unlock.
Video GamesNME

‘Splitgate’ beta is already one of the most-played Steam games

After a name change, a new beta and popularity with streamers, Splitgate has soared up the Steam ranks for highest concurrent players on the platform over the weekend. Despite launching back in 2019, Splitgate has caught the interest of a much larger playerbase and now sits as one of the most-played Steam games today.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Here's One of the Best Video Game Trailers in 4K Enhaced by AI

Digital Foundry published one of the best game trailers of all time enhanced by AI. Ladies and gentlemen, here's the Metal Gear Solid 2 trailer from E3 2000 in 4K and 60fps. Game trailers are divided into those we remember for years, and those we forget the day after watching them. The trailer the second installment of Hideo Kojima's series, Metal Gear Solid 2, shown at E3 2000, undoubtedly fell into the former category. The passage of time prevents us from enjoying this gem as much as we used to - and that's where, "in shining armor," comes the AI used by Digital Foundry editors. The result of their work - in 4K and 60fps - can be watched below.
Video GamesNME

New ‘PUBG’ players can drop into the game for free starting today

Krafton has announced that, for a limited time, new PUBG: Battlegrounds players will be able to jump in and play the game for free. Starting today (August 10) and running through August 16, Krafton is celebrating the end of Summer by hosting a Free Play Week, during which players can play the full game for free on PC via Steam.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Offworld Trading Company free game for windows

Offworld Trading Company (RTS) is a video game that Mohawk Games developed. Stardock published it. Mars is the setting for this game. Offworld Trading Company is a game of economic warfare that includes hostile takeovers and sabotage. Offworld Trading Company places the player in control of one of four off-world trading businesses. After they look at the map for the first time, the players can choose their faction. This allows them to adapt their choices to each situation.
makeuseof.com

What Happens When a Steam Game Is Removed From Sale?

If you want to get a PC game, chances are that you buy it on Steam. It makes sense, since Steam is easy to use, has regular sales, and has great supporting features like guides and achievements. However, the question arises: what happens when Valve removes a Steam game from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy