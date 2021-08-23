Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

‘The Tribe Of Gods’: Docs Ireland Review

By Wendy Ide
Screendaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTory Island off the coast of Donegal is the rich setting for Loic Jourdain’s observational documentary. Dir: Loïc Jourdain. Ireland/France. 2020. 92 mins. A small, treeless strip of land 14.5 kilometers from the north-west coast of County Donegal, Tory Island is the most remote of all Ireland’s inhabited islands. It’s a rich repository of song and story, of Gaeilge Uladh (Ulster Irish) dialect, and of a fertile hybrid of Catholicism and folklore. Life there is threatened by everything from the lashing weather to the Dublin government’s incomprehension or indifference to the specific needs of island life. But the people of Tory, led by their elected “King”, Patsy Dan Mag Ruaidhri, are determined to make themselves heard on the mainland. This fascinating documentary captures both the unique charms of island life and the way that a few forms signed by government bureaucrats can come close to triggering an extinction event for a community as embattled as that of Tory.

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Tribe#Docs#Tory Island#New Island#Ulster Irish#French#The Common Fisheries#The Tribe Of Gods#Lugh Films#D Arc N Media#Tita Productions Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesScreendaily

‘​Runner’: Karlovy Vary Review

Andrius Blazevicius’ semi-sequel to The Saint delivers ”a kinetic, pummelling experience”. Dir: Andrius Blazevicius. Lithuania 2021. 87 mins. Five years after his dour, religion-themed debut The Saint, Lithuanian writer-director Andrius Blazevicius delivers a stirring semi-sequel with the much more propulsive Runner. Built squarely around a punishingly physical performance by newcomer Zygimante Elena Jakstaite — playing a stressed-out young woman frantically tracking her mentally-unstable boyfriend around the streets of Vilnius — it’s a kinetic, pummelling experience which rewards resilient viewers.
MoviesScreendaily

Karlovy Vary 2021: Andrius Blaževičius talks love and freedom in ‘Runner’

Screening as part of East of the West competition at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (August 20-28), Runner is the second feature from Lithuanian filmmaker Andrius Blaževičius. It focuses on Maria (Žygimantė Elena Jakštaitė) who is frantically searching for her boyfriend Vytas (Marius Repšys) after he suffers a...
WorldScreendaily

Docs Ireland to showcase Northern Ireland’s documentary filmmaking boom

Northern Ireland’s documentary scene is thriving as the third annual Docs Ireland festival opens in Beflast today, Wednesday, August 25. Features from Northern Irish filmmakers Teresa Lavina and Brendan Byrne are being showcased in a programme that also includes two features in the Irish language. The festival was created in...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Last Bus (2021)

Directed by Gillies MacKinnon. Starring Timothy Spall, Phyllis Logan, Natalie Mitson, Ben Ewing and Celyn Jones. After the death of his wife, an elderly man decides to retrace the bus journey that took them from Land’s End to John O’Groats decades earlier. It’s easy to sneer at movies like The...
TV & VideosBBC

BBC NI Spotlight programme receives Docs Ireland award

BBC NI's investigative current affairs programme Spotlight has been awarded the outstanding contribution to documentary film by Docs Ireland. Spotlight first aired in 1973 and has since broken major stories, including the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scandal and illegal dog-fighting rings. Jeremy Paxman, Gavin Esler and Alex Thomson are among...
MoviesScreendaily

WaZabi Films boards sales on prestige TIFF selections (exclusive)

Montreal-based WaZabi Films will launch sales on Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) world premiere selections Maria Chapdelaine from Sébastien Pilote and Ivan Grbovic’s Drunken Birds (Les Oiseaux Ivres). Maria Chapdelaine will screen in Contemporary World Cinema and takes place in rural Quebec in the early 20th century where a teenage...
MoviesScreendaily

Berlinale, Cannes titles nominated for $47,000 Nordic Council Film Prize

The five nominees for this year’s Nordic Council Film Prize have been unveiled at the Haugesund International Film Festival in Norway today (August 24). The lucrative prize, now in its 19th year, comes with an award of $47,000 (DKK 300,000), which is shared equally between the screenwriter, director and producer. The winner will be unveiled on November 2 in Copenhagen.
MoviesScreendaily

Toronto sets conversation sessions and Industry Selects line-up

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has set Kenneth Branagh, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun for the In Conversation With… sessions at this year’s event, running September 9-18. TIFF also announced additional special events, the makeup of its Platform Prize Jury and the titles in the 2021 Industry...
MoviesIGN

Mad God - Review

Mad God was reviewed out of the Fantasia International Film Festival. You may not know the name Phil Tippett, but you definitely know his work. He’s an acclaimed creature designer, who has built the incredible critters found in films like Piranha, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, RoboCop, and Jurassic Park. When Hollywood moved away from practical effects to computer graphics, Tippett adapted, but his heart has always belonged to stop-motion animation. So, for the last 30 years, this Oscar-winning visual effects artist has worked on a passion project, which fans can finally see on the festival circuit. But be warned: Tippett’s Mad God is darker, stranger, and much more of a mindf*ck that you could possibly dream. While impressive in its decadence, all that style might leave you craving more substance.
MoviesScreendaily

Venice 2021 preview: Critics’ Week and Giornate degli Autori highlights

Curated by new delegate general Beatrice Fiorentino, the 36th edition of Venice International Film Critics’ Week has a truly global outlook, despite the majority of the nine selected works — seven playing in Competition, two out of competition — coming from European filmmakers. The opening film does come from further...
MoviesScreendaily

Venice 2021 preview: Screen’s guide to the Out Of Competition titles

French-Israeli actor/filmmaker Attal directs his partner Charlotte Gainsbourg alongside Mathieu Kassovitz in this story of a French power couple, parents to a young man studying at a prestigious US university, whose world is shaken after a rape accusation. Adapted from Karine Tuil’s 2019 novel Les Choses Humaines, the film is produced by Attal alongside Curiosa Films’ Olivier Delbosc, in co-production with France 2 Cinéma and Gaumont. The latter distributes in France and is selling worldwide. It is the first time in Venice for Attal as a director (he had a role in Seberg, which played out of competition in 2019).
Moviesbostonhassle.com

FANTASIA REVIEW: Mad God (2021) dir. Phil Tippett

North American premiere at the 2021 Fantasia International Film Festival. Update ad settings in the plugin. Missing ad unit configuration. Part of Hassle film editor Oscar Goff’s continuing coverage of the 2021 Fantasia International Film Festival – click here to follow along!. Of all the genres of film, few are...
ComicsScreendaily

Busan launches OTT series section, reveals showcase line-ups

South Korea’s Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) is launching its On Screen section which will carry premieres of high-profile drama series that will later be streamed on OTT video platforms. BIFF, whose 26th edition will be held October 6-15, said the section “aims to precisely reflect the current state of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy