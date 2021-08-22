Cancel
6 AFC West stories from last week for Chiefs fans to know

 5 days ago

The NFL preseason is well underway. AFC West teams are getting good work in ahead of the 2021 NFL season. They’re getting a look at all of their players and how they fit in their respective schemes, learning whether or not those players can help them in their quest to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFLmilehighsports.com

5 Head Coaches That Could Replace Vic Fangio

After two losing seasons, it’s safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is on the hot seat. The old saying is that NFL also stands for ‘Not For Long’, and that is especially true with head coaching jobs. If Fangio leads the Broncos to another losing season,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Chiefs veterans who could be cut this preseason

As the Kansas City Chiefs enter another season with Super Bowl aspirations, these three veterans could be cut before the preseason is over. The Kansas City Chiefs, until their dethroned, are the best team in the AFC. They’re also the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl this year, after getting better this offseason. Some analysts even think they could go undefeated.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Michigan star released by Kansas City Chiefs in training camp

It was supposed to be a fresh start for the former first-round NFL draft pick, but Taco Charlton is, again, looking for a new home. Charlton went in the opening round of the 2017 NFL draft; he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys. However, he never rounded into form and requested a release in 2019, which was granted by Jerry Jones’ prolific franchise. Claimed off of waivers, Charlton finished the season with Miami, but the Dolphins waived him before the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Chiefs who clinched a roster spot in second preseason game

The Kansas City Chiefs will have some tough decisions to make before the season starts, but these three players should make it through roster cuts. Football is a tough business and the Chiefs know it. They made it to the Super Bowl last season but fell short. Anything less than a title this campaign will be another disappointment.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes saw improvement across the board in win vs. Cardinals

After their second-straight win of the 2021 preseason, the Kansas City Chiefs are on a roll heading into their final exhibition. The game in Arizona was the first chance for fans to see the starters on display for extended playtime, and though they didn’t look ready for the regular season just yet, the excitement for the new season was palpable, even in hostile territory.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs-Cardinals rapid reaction: the names to know from preseason game two

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Arizona Cardinals 17-10 to improve to 2-0 on the preseason. Here is what you need to know:. For the second straight week, the Chiefs’ defense stole the show from the prolific offense. The Cardinals went three-and-out on their first four possessions, including all of starting quarterback Kyle Murray’s three possessions.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Is Patrick Mahomes playing tonight for the Chiefs?

With the Kansas City Chiefs playing their third preseason game, many fans are wondering whether Patrick Mahomes will play. We have the answer. Patrick Mahomes has played in the first two Kansas City Chiefs preseason games. He’ll be partaking in the third as well. On Friday night against the Minnesota...
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

1 ideal target for each team in the AFC West before the trade deadline

The AFC West has been taken over by the Kansas City Chiefs in recent years, with Patrick Mahomes dominating the NFL. As long as Mahomes remains a member of the Chiefs, and Andy Reid is calling the shots, Kansas City is going to be competing for Super Bowls every season. For the rest of the division, the Denver Broncos have an uncertain situation at quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t performed well under Jon Gruden, and the Los Angeles Chargers have newfound optimism with Justin Herbert at quarterback and Brandon Staley as their new head coach.
NFLKMBC.com

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shows off his new locker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed off his new locker Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium. "What's up everybody? Patrick Mahomes here checking out the new lockers here, man. These things are sweet!" Mahomes said in a video tweeted by the team. The Chiefs will play their...
NFLAthlonSports.com

NFL Scouts Talk Anonymously About AFC West Teams

The AFC West continues to try and narrow the gap on the Kansas City Chiefs. The five-time defending division champions are looking for a third straight Super Bowl appearance and rebuilt their offensive line this offseason in hopes of taking some pressure off of Patrick Mahomes. The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be in great shape with second-year quarterback Justin Herbert leading the offense and boast a talented roster, but Brandon Staley is a rookie head coach that must deal with playoff expectations right away. The Las Vegas Raiders made wholesale changes, especially on defense, as they look to get back to the postseason. Denver has the longest playoff drought (five seasons) of any AFC West team and even though the defense may be stout once again, the Broncos' offensive issues start under center.
NFLfox4kc.com

Chiefs unveil GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of first home game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — GEHA (that’s G-E-H-A) Field at Arrowhead Stadium. That’s officially the new name for the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. The team held a ceremony to unveil new signage at the stadium Thursday and celebrate the new naming rights partnership with GEHA. Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Dick Vitale Has A Message For Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow‘s days in the NFL have come to an end (at least at the moment). ESPN’s Dick Vitale is proud of the former Heisman winner for what Tebow accomplished. The Jaguars cut Tebow, who transitioned from quarterback to tight end to make an NFL comeback earlier this year, on Tuesday. He’s now a free agent and awaiting another opportunity, but it’s unlikely one comes his way.

