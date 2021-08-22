6 AFC West stories from last week for Chiefs fans to know

The AFC West continues to try and narrow the gap on the Kansas City Chiefs. The five-time defending division champions are looking for a third straight Super Bowl appearance and rebuilt their offensive line this offseason in hopes of taking some pressure off of Patrick Mahomes. The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be in great shape with second-year quarterback Justin Herbert leading the offense and boast a talented roster, but Brandon Staley is a rookie head coach that must deal with playoff expectations right away. The Las Vegas Raiders made wholesale changes, especially on defense, as they look to get back to the postseason. Denver has the longest playoff drought (five seasons) of any AFC West team and even though the defense may be stout once again, the Broncos' offensive issues start under center.