Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin

By Victor Cordell
berkshirefinearts.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe indelible mark of the Russian soul is stamped on the operas of even the most Europeanized of 19th century Russian composers. Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin” falls in that camp with its pathos revealed in rich, melodious music. Not to mention that it competes perhaps with Mussorgsky’s “Boris Godunov” as Russia’s most important opera, both for its artistry and its cultural connectedness. Santa Fe Opera has overcome Covid obstacles to produce a vivid and highly rewarding production of this significant work.

www.berkshirefinearts.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Pushkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera House#Santa Fe Opera#Covid#The Romantic Era#Dia De Los Muertos#Russians#Santa Fe Opera House
