Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin

Leonard Bernstein (25 August 1918 – 14 October 1990) was an American conductor, composer, pianist, writer, teacher, educationalist, activist and one of the most important figures of his generation in the musical life of his country. How enduring his works will be, only history will tell but at least one composition, West Side Story, is an unquestionable masterpiece. There is also no doubt about his status as one of the great maestros of the twentieth century, and classical music’s most accomplished communicators, able to explore and explain the most complex ideas to young audiences. Scroll down to discover our selection of the best Bernstein works featuring 10 masterpieces by the great composer.