Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFC East preview: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team

By Cameron Hogwood
SkySports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time for talking is nearly over, with the 2021 NFL season just around the corner. And as kickoff edges ever closer, Sky Sports NFL writers are breaking down all eight divisions from the key men to the marquee acquisitions. Thursday, September 10 is the date to mark in your...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Micah Parsons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Eagles#Nfc East#American Football#Nfc East#Sky Sports Nfl#The Cowboys And Co#Penn State#The Seattle Seahawks#Big Blue#Detroit Lions#Draft#Titans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Can the Dallas Cowboys Lock up their backup QB?

The Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback job has hit an interesting snag and the latest news could complicate things further. The Denver Broncos have named Tedd Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. My initial reaction was that the team should have drafted quarterback Justin Fileds instead which would have netted the Dallas Cowboys cornerback Partick Surtain II.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Would This Potential Patriots-Cowboys Blockbuster Trade Make Sense?

New England Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry previously requested a trade before performing well at the start of training camp. Stephon Gilmore also appears to remain in a contract standoff with the Patriots as he has yet to come off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. So, uh, could the...
NFLWashington Post

For NFL teams with unvaccinated quarterbacks, this could be a long, complicated season

The New England Patriots gathered for practice Tuesday in Foxborough, Mass., without quarterback Cam Newton, who is barred from in-person team activities for much of this week because of what the team called a “misunderstanding” about testing and the NFL’s coronavirus protocols. Coach Bill Belichick provided few details about Newton’s...
NFLYardbarker

Why every NFL team will or will not win the Super Bowl

Why they will: The Cardinals roster is loaded with talent, with key additions at wideout, the offensive, and defensive lines, and linebacker. More importantly, Kyler Murray is entering his third NFL season after showing great improvement last year, showing promise that Arizona could have an elite offense in 2021. Why...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Should the Dallas Cowboys approach Jaylon Smith about a pay cut?

The Dallas Cowboys have a roster dilemma and the only way out could come in the way of a pay cut for the former defensive captain. His situation makes me wonder how valuable linebacker contracts are. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith has steadily seen his role shrink and the calls...
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking Every NFL Starting Quarterback Entering 2021 Season

In the NFL, quarterbacks are the center of attention. Whether or not they're to praise or blame for the outcomes of games, we usually focus on the production and status of that position. A team's quarterback can limit its offensive production or put it in playoff contention. Let's find out...
NFLNBC Sports

Hero of Eagles’ Super Bowl run retires from NFL

Patrick Robinson spent just one season in Philadelphia but Eagles fans will never forget him. And now the veteran cornerback has told the Saints he is retiring, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Robinson, 33, spent the last three seasons with the Saints, the team that drafted him in...
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys preseason preview

No, it is not a real game. No, we won’t see most of the starters. No, it won’t be a great game, but it will be Arizona Cardinals football for the first time since January. We will get a bit of Kyler Murray, some of the young defense, but for the most part it will be guys fighting for jobs playing against the Dallas Cowboys.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy believes the reception Dak Prescott received after sustaining his broken ankle last season speaks volumes about his character. “As a head coach, I’ve stood over some really nasty injuries, and that was definitely top of the list,” McCarthy said, via Tom Pelissero. “But … the response in the stadium and from the Giants sideline to everybody — I’ve never seen anything like that. I think that speaks volumes about how everybody feels about Dak Prescott.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy