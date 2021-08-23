The Next Revolution w/ Steve Hilton - Sunday, August 22

During his Monday night broadcast, Tucker Carlson delivered a harsh, lengthy diatribe against an unusual target: Patagonia.“Is there a corporation in America faker than Patagonia?” the Fox News host seethed. “It’s a marketing company that poses as a mountaineering expedition in order to sell shoddily-made plastic clothing to non-profit executives who rarely go outside.”Why was Carlson so furious at the puffer vest manufacturer? Days earlier, the company had announced it was boycotting a ski resort, Jackson Hole in Wyoming, that hosted a Republican fundraiser featuring Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, and other pro-Trump politicians.“We join with the local community...
