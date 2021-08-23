Replace Your Regular Webcam With This Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam For $60

When the whole world went nuts last year, one thing that happened is everyone started working from home and doing school from home. That meant a lot more people needed webcams, which was unfortunate because the supply lines for webcams also dried up at the same time. So suddenly very affordable options were going for ridiculous prices. Looks like that has changed a bit, at least for today. You can get the Logitech C920s Pro HD webcam for just $59.99 at Amazon. You can also find this deal at Target. This webcam has been mostly out of stock for the last year, and it has sold as high as $90 when it was available. Today's price is the first time we've seen it go this low since at least March 2020.