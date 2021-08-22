Seventh-ranked Dawgs set to ring in new season at home

SEWARD, Neb. – Friedrich Arena will be the place to be to catch the first action of the 2021 Concordia University Volleyball season. Head Coach Ben Boldt’s program is preparing to host Mount Marty on Wednesday before welcoming Baker University (Kan.) and Bellevue University to campus for Saturday’s Bulldog Bash. Due to the quirks of last season, the Bulldogs have played an official match as recently as April 29 at the final site of the NAIA Volleyball National Championship.