York, Tabor on tap for season's first week

SEWARD, Neb. – Year 14 of Jason Weides’ head coaching tenure will officially get started this week as the Concordia University Men’s Soccer program opens the 2021 campaign. The Bulldogs are getting set to host York College on Wednesday and Tabor College (Kan.) on Saturday in nonconference action. Concordia is coming off a unique two-part 2020-21 season that saw it go 10-5-3 overall in a journey that concluded in the GPAC quarterfinals.