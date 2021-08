Western Digital, one of the leading hard drive makers, is accused of giving customers slower SSDs than advertised. It’s a common practice in the tech industry to send out products for tech journalists to review. Needless to say, companies try to put their best foot forward, sending the best products they have for the review. At the same time, however, there’s a certain expectation that the individual product being reviewed will be representative of the entire line, and not vastly superior to what will actually ship.