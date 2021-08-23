USD/SGD: Trend Continues Climbing Higher with Cautious Steps
The USD/SGD continues to challenge resistance levels and has proven it has the capability of brushing them aside. After reaching a high water mark near the 1.36540 level on Friday, the USD/SGD did experience a bit of a reversal lower. However, support levels actually have proven rather durable and, although the slight bearish momentum has exhibited some strength, the USD/SGD remains almost comfortably above the 1.36000 juncture currently.www.dailyforex.com
