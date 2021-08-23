USD/ZAR: No Mistaking Strong Bullish Trend as it Powers Up

The DAX has fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday, reaching down below the 15,800 level. However, we have seen buyers come in just above the 50 day EMA, so therefore it looks as if we are forming a bit of a hammer, and the hammer of course is a very bullish candlestick. If we were to break above the top of the range, then it is likely that we go looking towards the 16,000 level next. Furthermore, as long as we can stay above that 50 day EMA, then the DAX will look rather bullish. I think is probably only a matter of time before we go higher, but that does not necessarily mean that is going to be easy.