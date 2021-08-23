USD/ZAR: No Mistaking Strong Bullish Trend as it Powers Up
On the 19th of August the USD/ZAR powered through the 15.00000 level and has not looked backwards. The move higher on Thursday was followed with additional buying before going into the weekend. A high of nearly 15.40000 was attained on Friday and while the USD/ZAR has come off the high water mark, it remains rather loftily positioned in early trading today. The current price of the USD/ZAR as of this writing is near the 14.27000 juncture.www.dailyforex.com
