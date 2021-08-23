Cancel
Pirates turn page from preseason camp

By Al Myatt
Bonesville
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs students returned to campus this weekend, the scenery was much the same for those in the East Carolina football program — ample time on the fields at the Cliff Moore Practice Facility, position meetings in the Ward Sports Medicine Building, some lifting in the Murphy Center and a short trip to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday for the second and final scrimmage before lining up against Appalachian State in Charlotte on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU).

