Gov. Hogan's divisiveness continues

By Philip Catron Ijamsville
Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago

Regarding the article and Gov. Hogan’s comments (Gov. Hogan: ‘Just get the damn vaccine’, Aug. 6), his choice of words and attempt to convey his message regarding the vaccine and mask wearing is truly disturbing. He promotes the shot as the perfect solution and insists wearing of a mask is a necessity; neither of which is true.

