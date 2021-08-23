Gov. Hogan's divisiveness continues

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan, a cancer survivor, on Sunday said he has received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, following federal and local guidance that immunocompromised people get booster shots to protect against the virus. Appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Hogan, who was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2015, said he received a third shot last week after consulting with doctors. “I had a cancer of the immune system, so I got it on Monday,” Hogan told Major Garrett. “And I feel great.” Hogan said he was hopes Marylanders will be able get booster shots ahead of the recommended eight-month period, adding that he’s been pushing federal officials to speed up that timeframe. The state is already preparing to give booster shots to nursing home residents and other vulnerable populations, he said. The governor said he hoped full FDA approval of the vaccine against COVID-19, expected in the coming days, will cause some skeptical residents to finally get the shot. A survey conducted by the state showed the lack of the FDA approval was the top reason people hadn’t gotten the vaccine, Hogan said.