CNN anchor Don Lemon went off on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the latest anti-mask rhetoric to emanate from the epicenter of the Delta surge. On Wednesday night’s edition of Don Lemon Tonight, the host took part in his first segment to talk about the dire situation, telling viewers “hospitals in hotspots across the country are full to capacity. People are dying, needlessly. Even though we have all the vaccines we could possibly ever need, even though we could be protecting children who are too young to be vaccinated simply by wearing masks.”