Flood Advisory issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 04:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 09:17:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Union The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Union County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York Kings (Brooklyn) County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Queens County in southeastern New York Richmond (Staten Island) County in southeastern New York * Until 530 AM EDT. * At 325 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain slowly moving into the region. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to near 0.5 inches of rain have fallen according to radar estimates over the last hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth, Flatbush, Flushing, Bayonne, Hoboken, Plainfield, Linden, Orange, Coney Island, Summit, Millburn, Secaucus, Harrison, Todt Hill, Crown Heights, The Verrazano Narrows Bridge, Huguenot and Midtown Manhattan. Additional rainfall amounts up to near 1 inch are expected over the area before 530 AM. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.