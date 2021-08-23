Nuvei enables payments for Carousel Group's SportsBetting.com web and mobile app
Nuvei has announced an agreement with Carousel Group, a licensed sports betting and casino operator to power payment transactions for Carousel Group's flagship brand, SportsBetting.com. SportsBetting.com integrates Nuvei's payment technology, benefiting from built-in compliance and fraud prevention, one-click payments, and real-time user payouts. Nuvei will also provide the required expertise
