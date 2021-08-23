Cancel
Gambling

Nuvei enables payments for Carousel Group's SportsBetting.com web and mobile app

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNuvei has announced an agreement with Carousel Group, a licensed sports betting and casino operator to power payment transactions for Carousel Group’s flagship brand, SportsBetting.com. SportsBetting.com integrates Nuvei’s payment technology, benefiting from built-in compliance and fraud prevention, one-click payments, and real-time user payouts. Nuvei will also provide the required expertise...

Interesting Engineering

Uber's Call Center Company Uses AI Cameras to Surveil Employee Homes

As working from home became common during the pandemic, employers turned to technology to determine if employees remained productive in their new work environments. While some companies used tracking software on employees' computers, some used cameras to monitor employee activity. But Teleperformance, a company offering call center services to some of the big names in the tech industry, is going a step further to install AI-powered cameras in employee homes, NBC has reported.
Personal Financepymnts.com

Corserv, Boost Payment Solutions Join Forces To Expand Commercial Card Use

Payment services company Corserv has collaborated with Boost Payment Solutions to broaden the use of commercial card offerings for financial institutions, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 10) announcement. A provider of credit cards, purchasing cards and digital cards primarily for banks and financial institutions, Corserv delivers bank-branded payment services to...
RetailTrendHunter.com

Instant Cash Resale Apps

Twig, a UK-based fintech company, has launched a mobile banking app that allows users to cash out on their used items instantly. Unlike other resale apps, Twig aims to be a full-fledged financial platform (not a retail site) that contributes to the circular economy. This free fintech app is easy...
Grocery & Supermaketpittsburghmagazine.com

Giant Eagle Will Accept Venmo and PayPal, Citing Popularity of Digital Wallets

Customers at Giant Eagle and GetGo can now pay for groceries without even having to open their wallets. Giant Eagle announced it’s now accepting PayPal and Venmo QR codes as forms of payment at each of the company’s 474 supermarkets and GetGo stores, acknowledging the increasing popularity of digital wallets and mobile transactions as customers return to in-person shopping.
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

TreviPay launches mobile app for B2B customers

US-based fintech TreviPay has announced the release of its one-click mobile payments app for B2B buyers. The TreviPay mobile app is meant to allow merchants to offer a mobile app payment experience to their pre-approved B2B credit customers. The app allows buyers to access their buy-now-pay-later (BNPL)/trade financing in-store via an intuitive mobile app, eliminating the need and fraud risk of issuing multiple credit cards to numerous purchasers within the organization. Additionally, merchants can offer instant, digital invoicing within the app to provide their B2B buyers with a simpler experience versus paper receipts and manual invoicing.
Economymartechseries.com

SeaChange Enables a Fully Migrated Cloud Video Delivery Platform with Unique Analytics and Engagement Services on Amazon Web Services

Platform Used to Enable Launch of Screen iL Global Streaming Service for Premium Israeli Content. SeaChange International, Inc., a leading provider of video delivery platforms, has strengthened its longstanding collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable enhanced data analytics on top of its fully migrated, cloud-based video delivery platform.
Small BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Online Payments Provider Veem Debuts BNPL For SMBs

Online payment solutions provider Veem is venturing into the buy now, pay later (BNPL) realm with the release of two new products, according to a Thursday (August 12) company announcement. Aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) accelerate spending for operations while providing better cash flow management, Veem has...
Cell Phoneschainstoreage.com

Staples Canada offers mobile payment to B2B customers

Business-to-business buyers at the Canadian subsidiary of Staples can now use a one-click mobile payments app. Staples Canada is rolling out the TreviPay mobile app to offer a mobile app payment experience to its pre-approved business-to-business credit customers. The app provides buyers with access buy-now-pay-later (BNPL)/trade financing in-store via an intuitive mobile app, eliminating the need and fraud risk for Staples Canada to issue multiple credit cards to purchasers within an organization.
Economythepaypers.com

Bank Zero launches in South Africa

Bank Zero, a digital-only bank offering its services via a smartphone app, has launched in South Africa, according to itnewsafrica.com. The launch comes three years after Michael Jordaan and other co-founders announced the digital banking newcomer’s introduction into the market. Currently, the mutual digital bank is adding potential customers on a staggered basis. New customers interested in joining will be placed in a waiting queue which, according to Zero Bank, the team is clearing up ‘at lightning speed’.
Technologycryptoglobe.com

PayPal’s Venmo Expanding Crypto Support With Cashback Conversion Feature

PayPal’s mobile payment service Venmo has announced additional support for crypto by allowing users to automatically buy crypto using cashback earned on credit card purchases. According to a report by TechCrunch, PayPal-owned Venmo has launched a new feature called “Cash Back to Crypto,” enabling customers to buy cryptoassets using cashback...
Cell PhonesValueWalk

Payment Apps 101: Is Cash App Safe?

DISCLAIMER. The information provided in this article does not, and is not intended to be, legal, financial or credit advice; instead, it is for general informational purposes only. Arnott Opportunities Strategy Adds 44.8% On Uranium Basket Bets. Kenny Arnott's Arnott Opportunities Strategy generated a net return of 44.8% for the...
InternetPosted by
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Infobird Launches Intelligent SaaS Product WeChat Call Center: What Investors Should Know

A SaaS provider of artificial intelligence-powered and enabled customer engagement solutions in China announced the launch of a new product Monday morning. What Happened: Infobird Co. (NASDAQ: IFBD) is launching the WeChat Call Center, an intelligent SaaS product. The company is hoping the new launch will help increase customer demand and market share in the private domain traffic field.
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Groups app review: creating contact groups for your mobile device-2021

Groups app for iPhone is a productivity tool that allows you to quickly create contact groups. More importantly, it's a group messaging app so you can easily communicate with multiple contacts at once. This group text app also offers advanced options including customizable group icons, searchable contact database, group reminders,...
Technologythepaypers.com

Boku launches mobile payments network M1ST

UK-based fintech Boku has announced the launch of the mobile payments network M1ST (aka Mobile First). The M1ST Payments Network features 330+ mobile payment methods, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes, reaching 5.7 billion mobile payment accounts in 90 countries - all through a single integration.
Credits & Loanstheiet.org

Mastercard becomes first payment network to ditch the magnetic stripe

Mastercard will phase out the use of magnetic stripes on its debit and credit cards, after 50 years of use. The financial services firm said that merchants were increasingly relying on chip-and-pin technology to take payments, which is making the stripes obsolete. Starting in 2024, newly issued Mastercard credit and...
Cell Phonesesri.com

What’s New in the ArcGIS Earth Mobile App (August 2021)

ArcGIS Earth mobile users got a major update for ArcGIS Earth on iOS and Android in January 2021, and we’re excited to now be rolling out another major release that includes improvements to GPS track recording, a new quick-start feature allowing users to browse and explore data hosted on ArcGIS Online and ArcGIS Enterprise. Read on for all the highlights on what’s new in this release.

