Nuvei enables payments for Carousel Group's SportsBetting.com web and mobile app

Bank Zero, a digital-only bank offering its services via a smartphone app, has launched in South Africa, according to itnewsafrica.com. The launch comes three years after Michael Jordaan and other co-founders announced the digital banking newcomer’s introduction into the market. Currently, the mutual digital bank is adding potential customers on a staggered basis. New customers interested in joining will be placed in a waiting queue which, according to Zero Bank, the team is clearing up ‘at lightning speed’.