WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Transportation has released its August 2021 Air Travel Consumer Report (ATCR) on airline operational data compiled for the month of June and for the second quarter of 2021. The ATCR is designed to assist consumers with information on the quality of services provided by airlines. The ATCR and other aviation consumer matters of interest to the public can be found at http://www.transportation.gov/airconsumer.