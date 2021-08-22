The 30 Least Visited Countries In The World

Whenever we travel and share our experiences, we become storytellers. Whether you're photographing, sharing on social media, or just talking about your trips with family and friends, it's key to be aware of and intentional about how you are telling your story in order to be a conscious traveler—that is, respectful of the places you visit and the people you encounter. From my experience of becoming the first Black woman to visit every country in the world, I've learned that in order to be a conscious traveler, it's key to come from a place of not othering local people, their cultures, or the destination itself, and truly seeing the places as part of our larger global neighborhood and the people as our neighbors.