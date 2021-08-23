Stocks Picks for the Week
Indian markets have witnessed a significant amount of correction as bears continued to pull domestic equity markets lower amid a global sell-off. This is time to book some gains, formulate investment plans to buy and add attractive stocks in sectors. The recent weakness in Asian equity markets is also partly driven by the strengthening of the U.S. dollar as the market prepares for the gradual reduction of monetary stimulus. 16,350 is an important support level in the short term, if the market sustains above this level, we can expect the market to remain positive and gain momentum, leading to an upside projection till 16,700 - 16,750 level.in.investing.com
