Easy no-bake peanut butter protein bites are the perfect back-to-school or work snack

Whether it's back to school or back to work, we could all use a tasty snack that can be made ahead to help get out the door on time.

Recipe developer, food blogger and founder of Just a Taste Kelly Senyei knows a few things about easy, healthy on-the-go snacks. As a mom of three boys under age 5 , she created a simple six-ingredient bite that takes less than 20 minutes to mix up and tastes like cookie dough.

Senyei told "Good Morning America" they're "the perfect protein-packed option for lunch boxes and your after-school snack lineup."

She also shared a pro tip: "If you’re looking to steer clear of peanut butter, swap in any other nut butter of choice."

No-Bake Peanut Butter Protein Balls

Just a Taste - PHOTO: These six-ingredient protein bites are perfect for back to school.

Prep Time: 10 mins

Servings:10 protein balls

Ingredients

1 cup old-fashioned (rolled) oats (See Kelly’s Note)

1/2 cup peanut butter or other nut butter

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

Directions

In the bowl of a food processor, blend the oats until they are a powder-like consistency.

Add the peanut butter, honey, vanilla and cinnamon and pulse just until combined.

Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl then stir in the chocolate chips. Cover the bowl and refrigerate the mixture for a minimum of 20 minutes.

Using a small ice cream scoop or two spoons, portion out the mixture and roll it into 1-inch balls.

Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. (See Kelly’s Notes.)

Kelly’s Notes:

Unlike flour, old-fashioned (a.k.a. rolled) oats can be consumed raw. Oats are actually steamed and rolled (hence the name) prior to being packaged, so they actually aren't raw at all!

To freeze the protein balls, store them in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 2 months.

For additional protein, add 1 to 2 scoops of your preferred protein powder to the bowl of the food processor (when you add the peanut butter) and continue as directed.

Recipe reprinted courtesy of Just a Taste.

Editor's note: This was originally published on Aug. 23, 2021.