ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Easy no-bake peanut butter protein bites are the perfect back-to-school or work snack

By Kelly McCarthy
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9myv_0bZxzkBd00

Whether it's back to school or back to work, we could all use a tasty snack that can be made ahead to help get out the door on time.

Recipe developer, food blogger and founder of Just a Taste Kelly Senyei knows a few things about easy, healthy on-the-go snacks. As a mom of three boys under age 5 , she created a simple six-ingredient bite that takes less than 20 minutes to mix up and tastes like cookie dough.

Senyei told "Good Morning America" they're "the perfect protein-packed option for lunch boxes and your after-school snack lineup."

She also shared a pro tip: "If you’re looking to steer clear of peanut butter, swap in any other nut butter of choice."

No-Bake Peanut Butter Protein Balls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtErK_0bZxzkBd00
Just a Taste - PHOTO: These six-ingredient protein bites are perfect for back to school.

Prep Time: 10 mins

Servings:
10 protein balls

Ingredients

1 cup old-fashioned (rolled) oats (See Kelly’s Note)

1/2 cup peanut butter or other nut butter

3 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

Directions

In the bowl of a food processor, blend the oats until they are a powder-like consistency.

Add the peanut butter, honey, vanilla and cinnamon and pulse just until combined.

Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl then stir in the chocolate chips. Cover the bowl and refrigerate the mixture for a minimum of 20 minutes.

Using a small ice cream scoop or two spoons, portion out the mixture and roll it into 1-inch balls.

Serve immediately or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. (See Kelly’s Notes.)

Kelly’s Notes:

Unlike flour, old-fashioned (a.k.a. rolled) oats can be consumed raw. Oats are actually steamed and rolled (hence the name) prior to being packaged, so they actually aren't raw at all!

To freeze the protein balls, store them in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 2 months.

For additional protein, add 1 to 2 scoops of your preferred protein powder to the bowl of the food processor (when you add the peanut butter) and continue as directed.

Recipe reprinted courtesy of Just a Taste.

Editor's note: This was originally published on Aug. 23, 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
TheFitFork

Giant Peanut Butter Protein Cookie for One

A great way to keep your hand mindless out of the cookie jar is to bake up a single serve cookie — when it’s gone, it’s gone! My Giant Peanut Butter Protein Cookie for One tastes nostalgically amazing, yet is packed with protein so that it fills you up and you CAN be satisfied with just one.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter#Protein#Rolled Oats#Snacks#Food Drink
thecountrycook.net

Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies

Bring back the nostalgia of your childhood with these Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies. Easy and tasty ingredients help these cookies come together quickly and will remind you of a simpler time!. A CLASSIC PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE. One thing that I miss about being in school is some of the...
RECIPES
Mashed

Dolly Parton's Secret Coleslaw Ingredient Is A Game-Changer

Dolly Parton might be best known for her music career but the 11-time Grammy winner (per IMDb) has shown off her other talents through the years as well. According to her website, the country music singer has lent her expertise to books, films, television, and theatre. She has also gained the likes of thrillseekers as a co-owner of the theme park that incorporates her first name, Dollywood.
RECIPES
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss

This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
DIETS
Mary Duncan

Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

3 Fat-Blasting Beverages You Should Be Drinking Every Day For Weight Loss

Oftentimes when people think about losing weight, they consider the foods they should or shouldn’t be eating. But it’s also crucial to remember that the beverages you consume are a vital part of your diet, too. Of course, it’s no surprise that it’s important to lay off the sugary beverages like soda if you’re trying to shed some pounds, but have you ever thought about the fact that certain drinks can actually help you reach your weight loss goals? And we’re not talking about harmful detox teas!
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning

When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Type Of Butter Experts Say No One Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because It Causes Weight Gain And Inflammation

Ah, butter—whether you’re smearing it on a warm piece of toast or melting it in a pan to get your favorite recipe started, it’s likely you use some variation of this all-purpose spread on a daily basis. And there are so many options to choose from! There’s salted and unsalted, stick or spreadable, and a whole range of alternatives and imitations: vegan butter, margarine made with yogurt, and the works. But while many of these are deemed as healthy replacements, experts say that’s not necessarily the case. Choosing the wrong spread could put you at risk of inflammation and weight gain.
HEALTH
shefinds

2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
LIFESTYLE
GMA

GMA

66K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy