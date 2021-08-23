Will RBI Hike Reverse Repo Rate in the Coming Days?

RBI August minutes show that all members of the MPC; i.e. Governor Das, Dy. Governor Patra and other external MPC members Goyal, Varma, Saggar, and Bhide had unanimously voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at +4.0%, but Varma opposed the forward guidance and the continuous hold in reverse repo rate. Varma vehemently argued for an immediate start of gradual hikes in reverse repo rate, moving it closer (normal corridor) with repo rate. Any hike in a reverse repo without hiking the repo rate would be positive for banks as they will eventually earn a risk-free higher return, but it will be negative for stimulus savvy Dalal Street (overall market sentiment) as it will indicate the gradual start of monetary policy normalization.