Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Will RBI Hike Reverse Repo Rate in the Coming Days?

investing.com
 4 days ago

RBI August minutes show that all members of the MPC; i.e. Governor Das, Dy. Governor Patra and other external MPC members Goyal, Varma, Saggar, and Bhide had unanimously voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at +4.0%, but Varma opposed the forward guidance and the continuous hold in reverse repo rate. Varma vehemently argued for an immediate start of gradual hikes in reverse repo rate, moving it closer (normal corridor) with repo rate. Any hike in a reverse repo without hiking the repo rate would be positive for banks as they will eventually earn a risk-free higher return, but it will be negative for stimulus savvy Dalal Street (overall market sentiment) as it will indicate the gradual start of monetary policy normalization.

in.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Real Economy#Price Stability#Rbi#Rr#Covid#Npa#Fed#Qe#Mpc Hawks#G Sap#Dec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Related
BusinessCNN

Interest rate hikes have arrived in this major economy

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — The hottest debate among economists and investors is when central banks will back away from pandemic-era policies. After months of ambiguity, they finally have an answer — at least from South Korea.
Economyinvesting.com

Bank of Korea Hikes Rate as Debt Risks Outweigh Virus Woes

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea raised interest rates on Thursday, becoming the first major Asian economy to start exiting record-low borrowing costs as financial risks pose a threat to the economy. The Bank of Korea’s decision to raise its seven-day repurchase rate to 0.75% was predicted by nine of 20 analysts...
BusinessFXStreet.com

BOK’s Lee: Thursday’s rate hike decision was not unanimous

During a press conference on Thursday, the Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol said that the interest rate hike decision was not unanimous. Lee added that board member Joo Sang-Yong dissented to Thursday’s rate decision. The Governor expects a higher policy rate to curb household debt growth. Additional quotes.
Economyinvesting.com

Bank of Korea Rate Hike Chances at a Coin Toss: Decision Guide

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea could become the first major economy in Asia to raise interest rates this week as its central bank wrestles with the competing tasks of taming asset bubbles and keeping an economic recovery on track. Economists are almost equally split on whether the Bank of Korea will...
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Rate Struggles to Clear 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed Symposium

USD/JPY appears to be stuck in a narrow range as it struggles to push back above the 50-Day SMA (110.16), and the exchange rate may continue to consolidate ahead of the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium scheduled for August 26 – 28 amid the ongoing weakness in longer-dated US Treasury yields.
Economyinvesting.com

Korea Household Debt Posts Record Gain as Rate Hike Nears

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. South Korea’s ballooning household debt set new records last quarter, offering support for views that the central bank will raise interest rates as early as this week to deflate a debt bubble.
BusinessDailyFx

GBP/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Fed Economic Symposium

GBP/USD trades to a fresh monthly low (1.3602) ahead of the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium scheduled for August 26 – 28 as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to taper the quantitative easing (QE) program. Fundamental Forecast for British Pound: Bearish. GBP/USD appears to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so

The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting? How much depends on the August payrolls report in early September, on equity levels, on the pandemic, on global political tension? Join FXStreet senior analysts Yohay Elam, Eren Sengezer and Joseph Trevisani for a look at the swiftly changing market picture.
Businessrealinvestmentadvice.com

Did The Fed’s Monetary Policy Experiment Just Fail?

Did the Fed’s “monetary policy experiment” fail? The recent dislocation between consumer confidence and the financial markets may indicate just that. “U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade, in a worrying sign for the economy as Americans gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to inflation and employment,” – Reuters.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Federal Reserve July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike

Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and August Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation. As the Marxists like to say, the taper discussion exhibits false consciousness. Ok. Perhaps followers...
BusinessFXStreet.com

BoE could hike rates in 2023 – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, reviews the latest inflation and jobs data in the UK economy vs. expectations of rate hikes by the BoE. “UK’s inflation eased in July, as CPI rose 2.0% y/y. This compares with a 2.5% y/y increase in June, and below expectations for a 2.3% y/y reading. It was the first weaker-than-expected print for inflation in at least three months… On a monthly basis, CPI was unchanged in July, compared with a rise of 0.5% m/m in June.”
Businessinvesting.com

Most Fed Members See Bond Taper This Year: Fed Minutes

Investing.com – Most Federal Reserve policymakers believe it could be appropriate for the central bank to start reducing bond purchases this year should the economy continued its recovery. At the conclusion of its previous meeting on July 28, the Federal Open Market Committee kept its benchmark rate in a range...
Businessactionforex.com

ECB Lane explains three conditions for rate hike

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane explained a a blog post the three key conditions for lifting interest rates, as reflected in the latest forward guidance. The first condition “until we see inflation reaching two per cent well ahead of the end of our projection horizon” provides reassurance that the convergence of inflation towards the new target should be sufficiently advanced and mature at the time of policy rate lift off. It helps to “hedge monetary policy against the risk of reacting to forecast errors”.
AustraliaFXStreet.com

RBNZ holds now, points to rate hike later this year – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, assesses the latest RBNZ monetary policy meeting. “In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) refrained from raising its Official Cash Rate (OCR), keeping it at 0.25% “for now”. According to the accompanying press release, today’s decision was made in the context of the Government’s imposition of Level 4 COVID restrictions on activity across New Zealand.”
Businessrock947.com

Fed minutes likely to detail bond-buying taper talks, inflation worries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Insight into the Federal Reserve’s debate over when to end its pandemic-era emergency programs and the level of concern among officials over a spike in inflation should emerge on Wednesday with the release of a readout of the U.S. central bank’s policy meeting last month. The minutes...
BusinessCNBC

10-year Treasury yield is flat as Fed discusses possible taper this year

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its latest policy meeting, showing discussion by the central bank of possible tapering this year and that the economy had reached its goal on inflation. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy