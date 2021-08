Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler stunned his agent Bernie Lee just a few minutes into their first meeting with the Heat back in 2019. Lee recently explained the story. “I always tell him, he has the worst poker face in the world, which is both positive and negative,” Lee said. “But I think back to that first meeting with the Heat, we were like eight minutes into our meeting with them and I had my head turned. I think I was talking to Andy [Elisburg] or [Erik Spoelstra], and he was talking to Pat [Riley] and Pat said something about identifying pieces for the Heat. Then the words come out of Jimmy’s mouth, ‘No, it’s OK. I’m in. I’m coming.’