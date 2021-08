Catriona Matthew proved she knew how to make good use of captain’s picks in 2019 when her unconventional choice of Suzann Pettersen—who’d played in just two events the previous 18 months while on maternity leave—resulted in Pettersen dropping the winning putt for Team Europe at the Solheim Cup. Picking the No. 620 player in the world made for a bit of controversy at the time, but Matthew says the picks for the 2021 Solheim Cup, to be held over Labor Day weekend at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, weren’t any easier.