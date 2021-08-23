Cancel
Covid: PCR test cost clamp down and vaccine plea for youngsters

Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. In a move to crack down on "cowboy behaviour", Health Secretary Sajid Javid says more than 80 private Covid travel test companies on the government's website will be issued with two-strike warnings, while other non-relevant or redundant ones will be removed. The government's taking action over misleading prices after a recent review found those displayed were lower than the actual cost. Testing was brought in as a condition of international travel to manage the spread of coronavirus but the costs have come in for criticism.

PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Herd Immunity And Covid: New Data About Vaccination Is Out

The novel coronavirus continues to make headlines all over the world, especially since the appearance of the Delta variant. As you probably know by now, the Delta variant is the most dangerous and terrifying of them all, and experts are calling it “corona on steroids.”. The Delta Covid variant is...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

How China learned from its COVID response to quickly stamp out its latest outbreak

Cases of COVID-19 are surging around the world, but the course of the pandemic varies widely country to country. To provide you with a global view as we approach a year and a half since the official declaration of the pandemic, The Conversation editors from around the world commissioned articles looking at specific countries and where they are now in combating the pandemic.
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
Public HealthBBC

Canada fines travellers for fake vaccination and testing papers

Canada has fined two travellers arriving from the US who, officials say, forged Covid-19 testing and vaccination documents. Each was fined C$19,720 ($16,000, £11,500) after inspectors at the Toronto airport found their vaccine cards and proof of testing were fake. It comes as Canada is set to ease travel restrictions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: Quarantine lifted for jabbed EU and US travellers as daily cases rise again

Double-jabbed EU and US travellers will be exempt from quarantine rules in England from 2 August, ministers have confirmed. This comes after Labour described the policy as dangerous. “I think at the moment everybody wants to go on holiday and go back to normal as quickly as possible but this is reckless,” the party’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said. The relaxation of rules follows a 10-day pilot scheme involving 250 passengers on flights from Jamaica, New York and Los Angeles. All bar two of the travellers showed authentic vaccination credentials.The trial gives “the evidence the government needs” to drop...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Oncologica Study: COVID Vaccination, PCR testing and Variant Sequencing - The Key to Safe Cross-Border Travel

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2021-- With many people ditching staycations for trips overseas, the risk of traveller related introduction of high-risk COVID19 variants into the UK is a major issue surrounding European and international holiday travel. The UK government day 2 and day 8 covid international testing programme to mitigate this risk is one of the most stringent travel testing initiatives globally. PCR testing and genomic sequencing for UK arrivals coupled with successful vaccine rollout is proving key to safe overseas travel.
WorldIdaho8.com

Israelis told to ‘stop embracing’, elderly urged to get booster as Covid-19 cases spike

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is warning that Israelis over 60 are at risk unless they go get their third booster shot immediately. In a recorded audio message meant to be forwarded to friends and family, Bennett said that in the next two to three weeks anyone who is over the age of 60 and has not yet received their third vaccine is six times more likely to become seriously ill from the coronavirus, compared to those who are five days past their third shot.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Covid cases top 200 million worldwide as China vows massive vaccine boost

The number of Covid-19 infections recorded worldwide passed 200 million on Thursday, an AFP count showed, as China pledged to provide two billion vaccine doses this year to combat surging infections caused by the Delta variant. The more infectious strain is driving a resurgence in the pandemic, especially in the Asia-Pacific region where Thailand, Indonesia and Japan continued to see new records and the city of Melbourne entered yet another lockdown. The number of daily new cases globally has jumped 68 percent since mid-June, AFP's tally shows. But as more of the world gets vaccinated -- particularly in wealthy countries -- deaths have risen at a slower rate, up 20 percent since July, the data show.
WorldBBC

Covid: Israel's Covid pass extends to over-3s and small rise in UK cases

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Thursday morning. In Israel, anyone over the age of three will now be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test before entering many indoor spaces, as the country tackles a sharp rise in infections. Restaurants, cafes, museums, libraries, gyms and pools are among the venues that will be covered by the Green Pass, which previously only applied to children aged 12 and over.
TravelBBC

Covid: Vaccines effective against Delta variant and PCR test 'rip-off' warning

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. The best protection against Covid-19 and the Delta variant of the virus is to have both vaccines, a study shows. The study, described as the largest of its kind, found the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, though initially less effective, offers the same high protection as the Pfizer-BioNTech after four to five months. But they are more effective against the Alpha variant, which was responsible for most UK infections last winter.
Worlddallassun.com

COVID-19 Spreads in China, Australia as WHO Sounds Alarm on Delta

BEIJING - Mushrooming outbreaks of the highly contagious delta variant prompted China and Australia to impose stricter COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday as the WHO urged the world to quickly contain the mutation before it turns into something deadlier and draws out the pandemic. China's most serious surge of coronavirus infections...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: PCR tests 'rip-off' and world of work 'bouncing back'

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. 1. Covid testing is rip-off, says former regulator. Under current travel rules, people must take coronavirus tests - but the cost has drawn criticism from many quarters....
Travelpharmatimes.com

Health Secretary asks CMA to review high cost of PCR travel tests

In an open letter to Dr Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Sajid Javid, UK Health and Social Care Secretary, has requested a rapid high-level review of the market for PCR travel tests. In the letter, Javid acknowledged the cost of PCR testing can be...
CollegesFingerLakes1

Delta variant challenges colleges with vaccine mandates, COVID test costs, and student lawsuits

Colleges are reopening across the U.S. amid rising cases of COVID-19 with the Delta variant. Right now, colleges in New York are doing so without a ton of issues, but that could change. Universities and colleges are dealing with the cost of COVID-19 tests, unvaccinated students, vaccine mandates, as well as student lawsuits, and professors walking off the job- as students move back in to dorms.

