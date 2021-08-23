Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Introducing The Guest List At HBO’s The White Lotus

By Rachel Paige
Refinery29
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking to take a vacation without actually taking a vacation? Then it might be time to check into The White Lotus, HBO’s latest limited series set in the most tropical of locations: right on the beach. The series follows the staff and guests at a beachfront resort over the course of a week, and considering it’s the brainchild of Enlightened creator Mike White, it’s a pretty safe bet that not everything is going to go according to plan. Billed as more of a satire, The White Lotus might not actually be as relaxing as it looks.

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connie Britton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Into The White#Hbo#Enlightened#The White Lotus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Finding New Life on Netflix

In an alternate universe, we could have seen another sitcom favorite headlining the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy. After James Gunn expressed reservations about Parks and Recreation‘s schlubby Andy Dwyer making for a convincing superhero, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Glenn Howerton was the filmmaker’s second choice to play Peter Quill behind Chris Pratt.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Chapelwaite’ Star Adrien Brody Introduces Stephen King’s New Horror Series

Evil worms its way into a tiny New England town in this harrowing adaptation of Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot.” Set in the mid-19th century, the series stars Oscar winner Adrien Brody (The Pianist) as Charles Boone, a sea captain who moves with his three children into an ancestral home in Preacher’s Corners, Maine, following the death of his Polynesian wife. It’s not a happy homecoming.
TV & VideosCNET

The full list of 42 movies Netflix is releasing in fall 2021

Starved for new movies? Mediocre or otherwise? Netflix has you covered. It has you covered every single week this year, all the way through fall. The streamer released a list of upcoming movies in its 2021 slate earlier this year, with the promise it would release one new movie a week. That list was incomplete: Now the streamer has released the rest of its slate.
TV SeriesRefinery29

‘The White Lotus’ And The Limits Of White Self-Critique

The White Lotus is the latest HBO prestige dramedy satire on whiteness. A mix of its predecessors Succession and Search Party, The White Lotus centes rich, messy white people, their children and one acceptably Black friend, Paula, on a vacation at the titular resort in colonised Hawaii. The title is a reference to the Greek myth of the Lotus-eaters who indulge in luxury, pleasure and forgetfulness rather than deal with the concerns of the world around them.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The White Lotus was a failure in its attempt to satirize whiteness

The Mike White HBO satirical dramedy is "a show about whiteness that frequently gestures towards prodding something deeper about the possibility of whiteness’s power being, if not toppled, then at least destabilized in some way," says Kyle Turner. "But these grand, and frankly romantic, signals are unsent like a mistaken Gmail before the time has run out. It feels, like some of its cinematography, muddled, both feeling an impulse to critique whiteness with brittle humor about money, autonomy and discourses du jour, but stops short of being actually satirical, sincerely destabilizing anyone’s sense of status safety. Rather than a laceration, it licks at what feels most like 'boo boos,' while it’s unable to decide whether we’re watching humans or arch parodies of the affluent and unapologetic. It’s this tacit embarrassment to go in on these concepts that frustrates me most, as someone who is very fond of White’s usually tender, deft hand at balancing tone, seeing both flaw and beauty, good intention and awful execution. I still believe Enlightened to be one of the best pieces of art in the 21st century. But, unfortunately at the White Lotus, power will not be displaced, status quo will not be disrupted, and critique will waver. It’s not really about the ones most at risk or made vulnerable by that power inequity. It’s mostly about those who are, if not at the center, then at least have some of the greatest proximity to it, which would be less bothersome if it had more precision in its aimed poisoned arrows. It’s not about history or politics, either, which would be fine if it didn’t constantly orient itself around the idea of being about history or politics. The show looks sheepishly at exploitation and imbalance, and then covers its face with a shit-eating grin, congratulating itself for glancing at everything in the first place. The gorgeous title sequence by Plains of Yonder features beautiful, delicate wallpaper designs of sea creatures and presumably Native people canoeing, and as the sequence goes on, the ink on the paper begins to bloom and bleed. That’s what the show needed: to bloom and bleed. But it didn’t. The petals just wither and wilt."
TV Serieshwchronicle.com

White Lotus review

Described as “The Comedy of the Year” by The Independent, HBO Max’s satirical comedy-drama,”The White Lotus,” masterfully captures complex characters in a binge-worthy format. Throughout the airing of its first season, the six-episode series was released weekly and had an average viewership of just under 500,000 watchersper week, according to The Observer. Starring an award-winning cast consisting of Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge and Sydney Sweeney, the show has been renewed for a second season since its initial release, although the next season will feature a new set of cast members.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘The White Lotus’ Finale Recap: Who’s in the Box?

Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The White Lotus” finale. “The White Lotus” opened with a mysterious coffin being loaded onto a plane and only one character (Jake Lacy’s Shane) who we know is safe. In the season finale, we finally learn who’s in the box.
TV SeriesBoston Globe

This week’s TV: Series stars’ fat paychecks, a Netflix thriller, and Jessica Walter’s last work

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Aug. 23-29. Recently, Variety featured an article about how the streaming boom of the past near-decade has changed TV compensation for actors. As the desire to attract A-listers such as Kate Winslet, Viola Davis, and Jeff Bridges grows, the money has become bigger than it already was. Outlets such as Apple TV+, Amazon, and Hulu have a lot to spend, and they want to maintain high visibility as the market becomes more competitive.
TV & VideosPopculture

Michael C. Hall and Taylor Kitsch Drop Netflix Show, and It's Already a Hit

If you're looking for your next Netflix drama binge, look no further than The Defeated. Starring Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Friday Night Light's Taylor Kitsch, The Defeated takes place in 1946 Germany in the chaotic aftermath of World War II. Kitsch stars as Max McLaughlin, an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force following the devastating war. The show dropped on Netflix on August 18, and it's already sitting at No. 8 on the streamer's Top 10 chart.
MoviesRefinery29

Making Sense Of American Horror Story’s Newest Twist: The Double Feature

Since its 2011 premiere, American Horror Story has gone pretty much everywhere: To date, seasoned fans have stomached everything from cannibalism to necrophilia to killer Santas. But the horror anthology series’ tenth installment, Double Feature, has something completely new — and no, it’s not just Macaulay Culkin. For the first time, we’re getting two AHS seasons in one. (A double feature, if you will.)
MoviesMiddletown Press

Jennifer Coolidge's 'White Lotus' Performance Is a Triumph of Big Emotion and Complex Acting

It’s common to talk about scene-stealers — performers who, allowed to go wild and blessed with the ability and fearlessness to do so, dominate whatever project they’re in. Jennifer Coolidge seems like that type of star: In HBO’s “The White Lotus,” the perennial character actress makes big, bold choices. But they’re so keyed into the story that show creator Mike White wants to tell as to seem inevitable. As the saying goes, Coolidge understands the assignment — and that’s what makes her work exceptional.
TV & VideosRefinery29

AHS: Double Feature Is Bringing Back All Your Favorites

Almost two years after the season finale of AHS: 1984, and American Horror Story's 10th season has finally arrived. American Horror Story: Double Feature will literally deliver double the scares to make up for lost time. In an interview with Deadline at the TCA in August, FX’s network chairman John...
TV & VideosPosted by
103GBF

Everything New on HBO Max in September 2021

Warner Bros. has two movies premiering simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters in September. First, there’s Malignant, a new horror film from Saw and The Conjuring director James Wan. A week later, there’s Cry Macho, a modern Western from Clint Eastwood that looks to be a kind of curtain call for the 91-year-old actor and director’s prolific career.
TV Seriesyounghollywood.com

"The White Lotus" Season 2: What's Next For HBO's Summer Hit!

It seems like everyone who is living on this planet lately has either followed or binge-watched "The White Lotus" on HBO. Whether you have been keeping up with the show since it premiered on July 11 or became aware of after seeing meme after meme after meme of the show's theme song, it can't be denied the total Gorilla Glue grasp this series has had on everyone.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Finale Draws 1.9 Million Viewers for HBO

“The White Lotus” packed a punch for HBO with Sunday’s finale drawing 1.9 million viewers across linear and digital platforms. Viewership of the sixth and final installment of Season 1 was up more than 59% from the Aug. 8 penultimate installment and more than triple the crowd that turned out for the series premiere on July 11. The first episode has now drawn more than 7 million viewers to date, according to HBO. The buzzy, soapy ensembler from multihyphenate Mike White about a group of pampered guests at a luxury resort in Hawaii at present ranks as the No. 1 series on...
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

How to Watch 'The White Lotus' Season Finale on HBO Max for Free

Before we even get to check-in, it’s clear that the characters in HBO’s new hit, The White Lotus, might not have the vacation they’d signed up for. “Which hotel were you at?” someone asks Jake Lacy’s character, Shane, who’s sitting at the airport, waiting for his flight home. “White Lotus,” he responds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy