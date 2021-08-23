Cancel
Bronx, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Bronx, Kings, New York by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 05:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bronx; Kings; New York The National Weather Service in Upton has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey Union County in northeastern New Jersey Bronx County in southeastern New York Kings (Brooklyn) County in southeastern New York New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York Queens County in southeastern New York Richmond (Staten Island) County in southeastern New York * Until 730 AM EDT. * At 524 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rain moving across the region. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. There are some areas of residual minor flooding from earlier heavy rain and associated runoff. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Elizabeth, Flatbush, Flushing, Bayonne, Hoboken, Plainfield, Linden, Orange, Coney Island, Summit, Millburn, Secaucus, Harrison, Todt Hill, Crown Heights, The Verrazano Narrows Bridge, Huguenot and Midtown Manhattan. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area before 730 AM. This additional rain will result in minor flooding especially in poor drainage and low lying areas.

alerts.weather.gov

