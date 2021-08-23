Cancel
Access your iPhone on Linux with this open source tool

By Don Watkins
opensource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iPhone and iPad aren't by any means open source, but they're popular devices. Many people who own an iOS device also happen to use a lot of open source, including Linux. Users of Windows and macOS can communicate with an iOS device by using software provided by Apple, but Apple doesn't support Linux users. Open source programmers came to the rescue back in 2007 (just a year after the iPhone's release) with Libimobiledevice (then called libiphone), a cross-platform solution for communicating with iOS. It runs on Linux, Android, Arm systems such as the Raspberry Pi, Windows, and even macOS.

opensource.com

