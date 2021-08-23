Gendering International Affairs: Winifred Coombe Tennant and the League of Nations Assembly, 1922, by Robert Laker

In the summer of 1922, Winifred Coombe Tennant (1874-1956) was selected as a delegate to the Third Assembly of the League of Nations, making her the first woman to ever represent Britain at this international organisation. In this pioneering role, her presence cut against the grain of international politics, magnifying the myriad ways in which gender operated in this arena and provoking varied responses to her foray into this masculine domain. During her time in Geneva, Coombe Tennant actively developed public discourse on the importance of women in diplomacy, drawing on her maternal identity to justify her contribution in this world of seasoned diplomats. Her vocal espousal of this cause undoubtedly won her much respect, helping to normalise the presence of women in diplomatic roles, but it also put her at odds with other women in Geneva, from whom she often sought to distance herself in favour of her male British colleagues. Although her career as an international parliamentarian was short, her efforts challenged the assumption, commonly held at this time, that a diplomatic temperament was an exclusively male trait and paved the way for other women to follow in her footsteps.