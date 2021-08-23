Taliban’s priorities to govern: reconciliation, devt, recognition - Global Times
(Aug 23): As international community is watching closely the development of Afghanistan situation, to what extent the Afghan Taliban will honor its promise to make its governance inclusive and to respect women's rights is a question in focus, which is key for relevant parties to consider whether to recognize the Taliban government and restart investing in the country, Global Times reported.www.theedgemarkets.com
