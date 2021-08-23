Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

KOMO Money Matters: The Cost of Pet Ownership

By KOMO Staff
KOMO News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpending a year in quarantine may have made you long for a pet. But it pays to consider what it costs to own one before you commit. For example, upfront expenses for adopting, outfitting, vaccinating, and spaying or neutering your furry companion can run as high as a thousand dollars. And don’t forget to consider essentials like food, flea meds, grooming, licensing fees, toys, and annual visits to the vet. Not to mention boarding costs when you travel—or emergency vet bills. Of course, you may argue that the joy a pet brings outweighs any of these costs. And that’s true. But running the numbers first can help sweeten the deal for both of you.

komonews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Komo#Toys#Komo Newsradio#Ncua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsColumbia Star

The New Normal with COVID, Dog Ownership, and Pet Professionals

The appearance of the COVID-19 virus turned our everyday lives upside down in ways that we had not imagined. Toilet paper, paper towels, and cleaning supplies became precious commodities. People began wearing masks in their everyday life if they braved going out in public at all. And our natural desire to be social had to take a backseat to slow the spread of the disease.
Pet Servicesamherstbulletin.com

Surge in pet ownership increases demand for veterinarians

A surge in pet ownership over the past year has raised demands on veterinarians, a profession already under strain from burnout and emotional stress. More than 11 million U.S. households took in a new pet during the COVID pandemic as of last September, according to the American Pet Products Association. A hospital administrator at a local pet hospital said the effects will be lasting for the industry, as the increase in demand will be seen for the average lifespan of pets ranging from 10 to 16 years.
PetsThe Independent

Pet scams are on the rise: How to avoid losing money to fake puppy ads

Many people have purchased, or considered buying a pet over the past year-and-a-half, often as part of lifestyle changes made during the pandemic. It’s easy to be drawn in by photos of cute-looking animals online. But when scrolling through pet ads, it’s worth considering that over £2.6 million was lost by would-be owners in the 2020/21 financial year, after they had put down deposits for animals advertised online – which turned out to be scams.
Portland, ORChannel 6000

Local shelter raises money for pets through new crowdfunding site

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Medical expenses involved with having a pet can sometimes add up to thousands of dollars. Because veteraniary costs can quickly add up, a new crowdfunding website was made — specifically for pet owners to raise money for pet expenses. The site, called Waggle, is now being used by local shelters.
Petswfit.org

Aging Matters Collects Pet Food for their Meals on Wheels Clients

Meals on Wheels clients with companion animals can sign up for our Pets on Wheels program – delivering cat and dog food on a monthly basis. This partnership with the Brevard Humane Society and other donors ensures our clients have enough food for their pets so they eat the meals meant for them. All food is donated by caring citizens and businesses from our community, therefore we cannot fulfill special orders, but all food is high quality.
morningbrew.com

Money Matters: Taking the Plunge on a House

Note: Money Matters is moving. Author Ryan Lasker will continue answering reader questions (and more) in a personal finance newsletter that starts next Tuesday. You should sign up. Hey Ryan, when should I make the transition from renting an apartment to buying a house?—Tai from Texas. I could write a...
Hillsborough County, NHWMUR.com

Money Matters: Signs of a scam

Advice offered by Marc Hebert, president of The Harbor Group Inc., a certified financial planner. If you have any questions about finance or if you'd like to suggest a future topic, email webstaff@wmur.com. Both the young and old can be subject to scams. Younger individuals often have less experience with...
PetsSunderland Echo

Appeal for donations at Peterlee PDSA to help care for animals

Items needed at the Peterlee branch include clothing and shoes, as well as bags, books and toys. Donations can be taken to the shop from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday. Shop manager Susan Curry said: “Is your wardrobe bulging with unworn clothes or your shelves full of books you never read?
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
PetsKLFY.com

Pet Stop: Can you give Gwen a home?

Meet Gwen! She’s available for adoption through Animal Aid for Vermilion Area (AAVA). She’s about 2-3 years old and was once emaciated and unhealthy. She’s now thriving in a loving foster home and is looking for a forever home. She’s dog and kid-friendly. For more information or to adopt Gwen, visit http://aavarescue.com/ or call (337) 366-0212.
AnimalsBBC

Geronimo the alpaca should be studied not killed, vets say

Leading vets have called on the government to stop the culling of Geronimo the alpaca and urged he is studied for science instead. The 13 vets, including a former senior government official, said they had "grave reservations" about two positive tests for tuberculosis he gave in 2017. In a letter,...
Petsaudacy.com

'Pandemic pets' overwhelming animal shelters with owners surrendering them in waves

Throughout the pandemic, with many Americans at home, the number of pet adoptions skyrocketed as furry friends became the new normal in a work-from-home setting. Now, with restrictions easing and people headed back into the office, animal shelters across the U.S. are seeing an increase in pet surrenders, leaving shelters overcrowded.
Petsmicrosoftnewskids.com

What it means when cats knead with their paws

Do you ever see your cat shifting his front paws back and forth just before settling down for a nap? Have you heard some cat lovers talk about their feline friends "making biscuits" or "kneading dough"?. Scientists who study cat behavior call this distinctive paw action "kneading" and believe it...
Posted by
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Am I Entitled to $240K Cash Found in My Dead Brother’s Drawer?

My brother passed away five years ago. He left a substantial amount of cash in a dresser drawer. When my other brother had to identify his body, he found the $240,000. He and his wife made the decision to create a narrative of their own, suggesting that my brother was a drug dealer, so they could justify keeping this money for themselves. Consequently, with the loss of our brother and the stress of knowing that keeping this money was wrong and sinful, my brother had a massive heart attack.

Comments / 0

Community Policy