Black Myth: Wukong shown running in Unreal Engine 5

By Aran Suddi
TheSixthAxis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew footage of Black Myth: Wukong has been released by Game Science Studio, showing the upcoming RPG running in Unreal Engine 5. Much of the focus environment wise is a snowy mountain with some boss fights shown, with the main character using a staff to fight. One of the battles...

www.thesixthaxis.com

Comments / 0

Unreal Engine 5
