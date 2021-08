The Museu de Arte de São Paulo, Brazil’s preeminent modern and contemporary art museum, is set to grow, with an expansion that is likely to further cement its reputation as one of the most important art institutions in Latin America or anywhere in the world. Slated to open in January 2024, the new space will add nearly 75,000 square feet to the museum. The addition will take the form of a new 14-story structure separate from the museum’s famed two-story building, which was designed by pioneering Brazilian architect Lina Bo Bardi in 1968. The new facility, named after her husband Pietro...